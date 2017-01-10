Ivanka Trump is resigning from her fashion brand

The Ivanka Trump fashion and jewelry brand available in stores such as Nordstrom and Macy’s across the US will soon have little to do with the woman who gave it her name.

Trump, who is poised to become a powerful adviser in her father US president-elect Donald Trump’s administration, is resigning from all operational and management roles at her brand and from her executive role in the Trump Organization, Vanity Fair reports. She will also sell her stock in Trump Organization and recuse herself from “participating in her interest in the Trump International Hotel in Washington, along with her interest in her brand,” according to the magazine.

The suggestion is that the brand will continue to exist, just without Ivanka Trump. We’ve reached out to the Ivanka Trump brand for comment and will update this story with any new information. Last fiscal year, the brand reportedly generated $100 million in revenue.

Though Ivanka Trump has not been named to any official position in her father’s administration, she is expected to carry a great deal of influence and even take on some of the roles traditionally played by the First Lady. Her husband, Jared Kushner, will serve as a senior adviser to the president.

Her new position in politics and her role as the head of a fashion business has already raised ethical questions. Her jewelry company sent out a “style alert” promoting the $10,800 bracelet she wore in her family’s widely watched interview with 60 Minutes just after the election. She also accompanied her father to meet Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe at the same time her company was working to close a licensing deal with a Japanese retailer backed by a government-owned bank.

The sprawling web of businesses owned by the president-elect and his family has threatened to entangle them in numerous conflicts of interest since the election. Ivanka Trump’s decision helps, but it is just a start. On Wednesday, her father is expected to hold a press conference in New York, his first since the election, where the issue of how he will prevent conflicts is sure to come up.