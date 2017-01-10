Fake KKK members with “#1” stadium fingers cheered on Jeff Session’s hearing today

Allegations of racism have followed Sen. Jeff Sessions throughout his career, as well as into his confirmation hearing. As the attorney general nominee arrived for his hearing in front the Senate Judiciary Committee, he was greeted by two men in shabbily assembled robes and “#1” fingers.

“You cannot take me out of here! I own this country! White people own this government!” said one of the men, the Huffington Post reported, before being taken out of the hearing room by police.

In his hearing, Sessions departed from prepared remarks to declare that, “I abhor the Klan and what it represents” and “I never declared the NAACP was un-American.”