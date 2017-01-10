At restaurants run by Trump’s pick for labor secretary, 66% of female employees report sexual harassment

Andrew Puzder, Donald Trump’s nomination for US labor secretary, and current CEO of CKE Restaurants, the parent company of chains including Carl’s Jr and Hardee’s, does not have the greatest record on women. In defense of highly sexualized Carl’s Jr. ads that have been compared to porn on many occasions, he said, “I like our ads. I like beautiful women eating burgers in bikinis. I think it’s very American.” For the women working in his restaurants, this attitude has had very real consequences.
In a recent survey 66% of women—two out of every three—working at CKE restaurants said they had experienced some form of unwanted sexual behavior from a co-worker, customer, owner, manager, or supervisor while on the job. Sexual harassment is ubiquitous in the fast food industry in general: 40% of female fast-food employees said they had experienced unwanted sexual behavior in another, separate recent survey.
|Percent of women reporting sexual harassment
|Type of sexual harassment
|66%
|Any type of inappropriate sexual behavior
|61%
|Sexual teasing, jokes, remarks, or questions
|43%
|Pressure for dates
|42%
|Sexually suggestive looks or gestures
|30%
|Deliberate touching, leaning over, cornering or pinching
|26%
|Comments about your sexual orientation
|25%
|Comments about your gender or your gender identity
|22%
|Letters, e-mails, phone calls, or other materials of a sexual nature
|18%
|Been shown sexually suggestive photo (calendars, magazines, pictures on a phone or computer)
|17%
|Been told to alter your appearance beyond the restaurant’s dress code, i.e. “be more sexy” by wearing tighter clothing or wearing make-up
|17%
|Texts of a sexual or inappropriate nature
|16%
|Witnessed indecent exposure
|13%
|Inappropriate kissing, patting, fondling, or groping
|13%
|Been told to flirt with guests
|11%
|Been told to expose or show any part of your body
|4%
|Rape or attempted rape
The numbers are from a survey conducted over the past month by the Restaurant Opportunities Centers (ROC) United, an advocacy group that aims to improve wages and working conditions in America’s restaurant workforce. The group reached out to current CKE workers over social media, and 564 employees completed the survey. Sexual harassment wasn’t the only problem the survey uncovered: A third of respondents reported wage theft violations, including not receiving required breaks and overtime pay. And 79% of the CKE workers said they had prepared food while they were sick.
Meanwhile, Elizabeth Johnson, a spokesperson for the president-elect’s transition, team sent The Guardian an unsolicited emailed statement calling the report “fake news” that was “paid for by unions and special interests opposed to Andy Puzder’s nomination.” She went on to accuse the ROC of “attempting to smear” Puzder by “leading questions and deceitful surveying tactics, such as posing as CKE corporate representatives,” but did not provide any evidence to support her claims.
This is not the first time the restaurant group has been accused of such violations. CKE Restaurants has settled several multimillion-dollar class action lawsuits dealing with wage and working conditions brought by its employees.
As labor secretary, Puzder, would be charged with promoting the “welfare of the wage earners, job seekers, and retirees of the United States” and improving “working conditions”.
Sexual harrasment suffered by women who worked at Hardees and Carl’s Jr., in their own words:
“I have been sexually harassed by multiple male customers” – cashier at Carl’s Jr.
“Customers have asked why I don’t dress like the women in the commercials” – crewmember at Hardees
“Store manager talks sexually and is handsy” – crewmember at Hardees
“Customers will make sexual remarks to me” – cashier at Hardees
“Customer asked to see my chest, when I told other managers nothing was done and the district manager doesn’t allow us to make decisions” – assistant manager at Hardees.
“Customers asked to have intercourse” — cashier at Hardees
“A co-worker has sexually harassed me and multiple girls and nothing was done about it” — cashier at Carl’s Jr.
“[Sexual harassment] from customers almost everyday” — cashier at Carl’s Jr.
“Customer in drive thru sexually harassed me” — shift leader at Carl’s Jr.
“Men hit on me when I’m by the dumpster” — cashier at Carl’s Jr. and Green Burrito