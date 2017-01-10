At restaurants run by Trump’s pick for labor secretary, 66% of female employees report sexual harassment

Andrew Puzder, Donald Trump’s nomination for US labor secretary, and current CEO of CKE Restaurants, the parent company of chains including Carl’s Jr and Hardee’s, does not have the greatest record on women. In defense of highly sexualized Carl’s Jr. ads that have been compared to porn on many occasions, he said, “I like our ads. I like beautiful women eating burgers in bikinis. I think it’s very American.” For the women working in his restaurants, this attitude has had very real consequences.

In a recent survey 66% of women—two out of every three—working at CKE restaurants said they had experienced some form of unwanted sexual behavior from a co-worker, customer, owner, manager, or supervisor while on the job. Sexual harassment is ubiquitous in the fast food industry in general: 40% of female fast-food employees said they had experienced unwanted sexual behavior in another, separate recent survey.

Percent of women reporting sexual harassment Type of sexual harassment 66% Any type of inappropriate sexual behavior 61% Sexual teasing, jokes, remarks, or questions 43% Pressure for dates 42% Sexually suggestive looks or gestures 30% Deliberate touching, leaning over, cornering or pinching 26% Comments about your sexual orientation 25% Comments about your gender or your gender identity 22% Letters, e-mails, phone calls, or other materials of a sexual nature 18% Been shown sexually suggestive photo (calendars, magazines, pictures on a phone or computer) 17% Been told to alter your appearance beyond the restaurant’s dress code, i.e. “be more sexy” by wearing tighter clothing or wearing make-up 17% Texts of a sexual or inappropriate nature 16% Witnessed indecent exposure 13% Inappropriate kissing, patting, fondling, or groping 13% Been told to flirt with guests 11% Been told to expose or show any part of your body 4% Rape or attempted rape

The numbers are from a survey conducted over the past month by the Restaurant Opportunities Centers (ROC) United, an advocacy group that aims to improve wages and working conditions in America’s restaurant workforce. The group reached out to current CKE workers over social media, and 564 employees completed the survey. Sexual harassment wasn’t the only problem the survey uncovered: A third of respondents reported wage theft violations, including not receiving required breaks and overtime pay. And 79% of the CKE workers said they had prepared food while they were sick.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Johnson, a spokesperson for the president-elect’s transition, team sent The Guardian an unsolicited emailed statement calling the report “fake news” that was “paid for by unions and special interests opposed to Andy Puzder’s nomination.” She went on to accuse the ROC of “attempting to smear” Puzder by “leading questions and deceitful surveying tactics, such as posing as CKE corporate representatives,” but did not provide any evidence to support her claims.

This is not the first time the restaurant group has been accused of such violations. CKE Restaurants has settled several multimillion-dollar class action lawsuits dealing with wage and working conditions brought by its employees.

As labor secretary, Puzder, would be charged with promoting the “welfare of the wage earners, job seekers, and retirees of the United States” and improving “working conditions”.

Sexual harrasment suffered by women who worked at Hardees and Carl’s Jr., in their own words: