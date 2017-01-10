A book by Donald Trump’s pick to lead national security communications is being pulled for plagiarism

If you missed “the book Barack Obama and his pals don’t want you to read,” you’re out of luck. What the (Bleep) Just Happened?, a 2012 book by conservative analyst Monica Crowley, is now unavailable.

Crowley, who was chosen by Donald Trump to lead communications for the National Security Council, has been accused of plagiarizing 50 passages in her book from news articles and Wikipedia. The book was published by Broadside Books, an imprint of HarperCollins. The parent publisher announced today it would stop selling the book.

“The book, which has reached the end of its natural sales cycle, will no longer be offered for purchase until such time as the author has the opportunity to source and revise the material,” HarperCollins said in a statement.

What the (Bleep) Just Happened? is a humorous critique by the Fox News analyst of the US under president Barack Obama, praised by Sean Hannity, Bill O’Reilly, Rudy Giuliani, and Sarah Palin.

Politico also found that Crowley lifted a dozen passages in her thesis for her international relations PhD from Columbia University, and published the details on Jan. 9.

Quartz has reached out to the Trump transition team and will update here with comment. Pages for What the (Bleep) Just Happened? on Amazon now gives prospective buyers an error message.