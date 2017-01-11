FINANCIAL CHECK UP

Your mother was right: The 10 best-paying jobs in the US are all in medicine

Written by
Oliver Staley
Obsession
The Office
The highest paid professions are doctors and dentists
Doing well while doing good. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
Written by
Oliver Staley
Obsession
The Office

If your parents told you to go to medical school, you should have listened: The 10 best-paying jobs in the US are all doctors or dentists.

That’s according to a new report from US News, which analyzed Bureau of Labor Statistics data to compile a list of the top paying professions:

Ranking Job Name Mean Salary
1 Anesthesiologist $258,100
2 Surgeon $247,520
3 Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon $233,900
4 Obstetrician and Gynecologist $222,400
5 Orthodontist $221,390
6 Physician $196,520
7 Psychiatrist $193,680
8 Pediatrician $183,180
9 Dentist $172,350
10 Prosthodontist $161,020
11 Nurse Anesthetist $160,250
12 Petroleum engineers $149,590
13 IT Manager $141,000
14 Marketing Manager $140,660
15 Lawyer $136,260
16 Podiatrist $136,180
17 Financial Manager $134,330
18 Sales Manager $130,400
19 Business Operations Manager $119,460
20 Pharmacist $119,270
21 Financial Advisor $118,050
22 Optometrist $115,750
23 Mathematician $112,560
24 Actuary $110,560
25 Medical and Health Services Manager $106,070

Since US News relies on the 840 of the BLS’ occupation categories, some of the most lucrative professions—major league left-handed pitcher, for example, or private equity CEO—are too specific to be included.

US News used the pay data to compile a list of the best jobs in 12 industries, factoring in pay, growth prospects, work-life balance and stress levels. The result is a master list of the 100 best overall jobs. More than half are in healthcare, for the simple reasons that they pay well and they’re not going to be shipped overseas or be replaced by robots. Not yet, anyway.

Here are their top 10:

Top 10 Jobs
1. Dentist
2. Nurse Practitioner
3. Physician Assistant
4. Statistician
5. Orthodontist
6. Nurse Anesthetist
7. Pediatrician
8. Computer Systems Analyst
9 (tie). Obstetrician and Gynecologist
9 (tie). Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

Again, mostly healthcare. Sneaking on the list are statisticians and computer systems analysts, reflecting US News’s confidence that the ability to analyze big data, and design technology to use it, will remain in demand in 2017.

Read this next: Is your job at risk from robot labor? Check this handy interactive

home our picks popular latest obsessions search