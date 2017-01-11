Your mother was right: The 10 best-paying jobs in the US are all in medicine

If your parents told you to go to medical school, you should have listened: The 10 best-paying jobs in the US are all doctors or dentists.
That’s according to a new report from US News, which analyzed Bureau of Labor Statistics data to compile a list of the top paying professions:
|Ranking
|Job Name
|Mean Salary
|1
|Anesthesiologist
|$258,100
|2
|Surgeon
|$247,520
|3
|Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon
|$233,900
|4
|Obstetrician and Gynecologist
|$222,400
|5
|Orthodontist
|$221,390
|6
|Physician
|$196,520
|7
|Psychiatrist
|$193,680
|8
|Pediatrician
|$183,180
|9
|Dentist
|$172,350
|10
|Prosthodontist
|$161,020
|11
|Nurse Anesthetist
|$160,250
|12
|Petroleum engineers
|$149,590
|13
|IT Manager
|$141,000
|14
|Marketing Manager
|$140,660
|15
|Lawyer
|$136,260
|16
|Podiatrist
|$136,180
|17
|Financial Manager
|$134,330
|18
|Sales Manager
|$130,400
|19
|Business Operations Manager
|$119,460
|20
|Pharmacist
|$119,270
|21
|Financial Advisor
|$118,050
|22
|Optometrist
|$115,750
|23
|Mathematician
|$112,560
|24
|Actuary
|$110,560
|25
|Medical and Health Services Manager
|$106,070
Since US News relies on the 840 of the BLS’ occupation categories, some of the most lucrative professions—major league left-handed pitcher, for example, or private equity CEO—are too specific to be included.
US News used the pay data to compile a list of the best jobs in 12 industries, factoring in pay, growth prospects, work-life balance and stress levels. The result is a master list of the 100 best overall jobs. More than half are in healthcare, for the simple reasons that they pay well and they’re not going to be shipped overseas or be replaced by robots. Not yet, anyway.
Here are their top 10:
|Top 10 Jobs
|1. Dentist
|2. Nurse Practitioner
|3. Physician Assistant
|4. Statistician
|5. Orthodontist
|6. Nurse Anesthetist
|7. Pediatrician
|8. Computer Systems Analyst
|9 (tie). Obstetrician and Gynecologist
|9 (tie). Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon
Again, mostly healthcare. Sneaking on the list are statisticians and computer systems analysts, reflecting US News’s confidence that the ability to analyze big data, and design technology to use it, will remain in demand in 2017.