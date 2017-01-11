Today, four big things are happening in US politics, and we’re following along live.

The biggest event occurs later in the morning, when president-elect Donald Trump is expected to give his first press conference in 167 days, addressing the financial conflicts of interests that have dominated his transition into office.

But first, at 9 am, his secretary of state nominee, former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, will make his first appearance before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. At 9:30 am., the Senate Judiciary Committee will resume its confirmation hearing for Trump’s nominee for attorney general, their colleague senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama.

Then at 10:15 am, the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation committee will grill Elaine Chao, the nominee for secretary of transportation and, by the way, the wife of Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. A previously scheduled confirmation hearing for Mike Pompeo, Trump’s pick for CIA director, has been postponed to tomorrow (Jan. 12).

You can get all the background here and follow along with Quartz’s reporting staff below.

***