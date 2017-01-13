#DOESITFART?

The internet wanted to know which animals fart, so scientists happily obliged

Written by
Katherine Ellen Foley
Five elephant backsides as they wade in a river.
Elephants do fart, according to biologists (Reuters/Denis Balibouse)
Written by
Katherine Ellen Foley

Scientists take on the most important challenges of our time, like combating climate change, fighting cancer, exploring the outer realms of our universe, or characterizing matter itself.

But sometimes they answer questions like whether or not frogs fart.

This week, a conservation researcher named Dani Rabaiotti at University College London took to Twitter to ask fellow ecologists and biologists an important question: #Doesitfart? Ever searching for knowledge, responders created an open spreadsheet to log whether or not different species pass gas.

Flatulence happens when gases that have been accidentally swallowed or produced while breaking down food (dairy and fried foods tend to produce more) escape through the anus. Human farts range in volume from “a bottle of nail polish to a can of soda,” as FiveThirtyEight diligently reports, and the smells vary depending on the types of gases they’re made of—hydrogen sulfide and ammonia are particularly pungent.

Although we all fart (admit it), not all animals do. The table below is what scientists were able to provide. Some of the answers are obviously silly—we have no idea if aliens fart, and extinct animals like mastodons definitely don’t—but some include insightful scientific observation. Birds do not fart, for example, because they have different bacteria that live in their guts that don’t produce the same gaseous byproducts.

Animal Does it fart?
African wild dogs Yes
Aliens Maybe
American Badger Maybe
Ammonite No
Arachnids Maybe
Baboons Yes
Bats Yes
Bearded Dragon Yes
Birds No
Blue mussels No
Bobcats Hell Yes
Bristle worms No
Burchell’s zebra Yes
Burmese python Yes
Camel Yes
Cheetah Yes
Chimpanzees Yes
Cockroaches Yes
Colobine monkeys Yes
Common whelks No
Copperhead Yes
Domestic cat Yes
Domestic goat Yes
Domestic hedgehogs Yes
Domestic pigs Yes
Domestic sheep Yes
Domesticated Dogs Yes
Elephants Yes
European oysters No
Fancy goldfish Yes
Freshwater mussels No
Frogs Yes
Crested Geckos Yes
Giraffe Hell Yes
Gorillas Yes
Gray Fox Yes
Grizzly bear Yes
Guinea Pigs Yes
Herring Yes
Horse Yes
Humans Yes
Lagomorphs Yes
Lemurs Yes
Lion Yes
Manatees Yes
Mastodon No
Millipedes Yes
Moonsnails No
Mustelids Yes
Orangutan Yes
Panther Chameleon Yes
Parakeets Maybe
Parrots No
Rabbits Yes
Rats Yes
Rhesus macaque Yes
Rotifers Maybe
Salamanders Maybe
Sea Anemone No
Seals Yes
Shore crabs No
Skunks Yes
Sloths Yes
Snakes Yes
Snow leopards Yes
Soft-shell clam No
Spiders Maybe
Spotted hyenas Yes
Squid, octopus, cuttlefish Yes
Syrian hamster Yes
Tapirs Yes
Termites Yes
Unicorns Yes
Wombat Yes
Pupfish Yes

More interesting than whether or not animals fart, though, were some of the accompanying descriptions in the notes section. We put together a quiz based on these that you can take to see if you can identify an animal from a scientist’s account of its fart.

On a separate page of the spreadsheet researchers began documenting whether or not animals puke. In humans, vomiting occurs when the stomach is compressed by your abdominal muscles and rapidly expels whatever contents were inside. It can be physically triggered by the stomach feeling too full, or neurologically when the brainstem senses poison in the blood or extreme emotional distress.

As you might expect, animal puking habits vary as well: Vultures have highly acidic vomit (handy for breaking down carcasses), which they upchuck as a defense mechanism when they feel threatened. Mites and spiders reportedly throw up, and the scientists who responded disagree about whether or not horses do; one responder said they don’t, while the other said they do, except it comes through their noses.

This open-sourced spreadsheet doesn’t hold up to the standards of, say, a peer-reviewed study, although some researchers provided their Twitter handles so that the data could be traced to the source. And there is something special about the way that researchers join forces on the internet to provide answers to highly sought-after questions.

home our picks popular latest obsessions search