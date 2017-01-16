“Don’t shame India”: Indians think the government is embarrassing itself over Amazon listings

Amazon is caught in the vortex of ill-tempered nationalism displayed by top Indian government officials on social media.

On Jan. 15, economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das accused the American e-commerce major of having an irresponsible attitude towards India’s national symbols and icons.

The senior bureaucrat in the Narendra Modi government was reacting to Amazon’s US portal selling flip-flops with imprints of Mahatma Gandhi’s photograph.

Amazon,better behave. Desist from being flippant about Indian symbols & icons. Indifference will be at your own peril. — Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) January 15, 2017

Das’s comments come just days after India’s foreign affairs minister Sushma Swaraj threatened to deny Amazon executives visas after it was pointed out that the company’s Canadian portal had put up for sale doormats with the Indian flag’s imprint on them.

Amazon delisted the doormats following Swaraj’s outburst on Twitter. The company’s India head Amit Agarwal apologised to her in a letter.

In June 2016, Amazon came under fire after it listed doormats with images of Hindu deities and the Quran on its website. The government did not get involved at that time.

Now, however, Indian officials are openly expressing anguish, though the items listed on Amazon are sold by third-party vendors and not Amazon itself. Besides, the said doormats or flip-flops were not being sold on Amazon’s India portal.

Such public threats do not help India’s investment-worthiness.

Seattle-based Amazon has made the highest bet on the country’s booming e-commerce sector, despite the fact that India ranks at a humble 130 among 190 countries in the World Bank’s ease of doing business list. The Jeff Bezos-led firm has promised to invest $5 billion here, far more than the investment attracted by its local competitors Flipkart and Snapdeal put together.

Don’t shame Indians

Minutes after his tweet condemning Amazon, Das explained that his remarks were made in a personal capacity and that, as a bureaucrat, he supported open trade.

Comment on amazon was as a citizen of India as I felt strongly about it. Nothing more should be read into it. — Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) January 15, 2017

Remain committed to economic reforms,ease of doing business & open trade.Sometimes get touchy when our icons are involved. — Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) January 15, 2017

However, by then the damage was done as Indian Twitter users were irked by Das’s “pseudo-nationalistic” comments.

. @DasShaktikanta pls don't tweet like a #LowIQSanghi. Ur a bureaucrat not a paid troll or a politician. Don't shame India by stupid rants. — Suryanarayan Ganesh (@gsurya) January 15, 2017

So @DasShaktikanta it's OK for @Flipkart to sell potentially insulting goods featuring US flag? Should @realDonaldTrump cancel their visas? pic.twitter.com/kWNCjBeZkl — Mahesh Murthy (@maheshmurthy) January 15, 2017

Maybe am in a minority but why are we being so touchy abt what is being sold on amazon? is our patriotism/nationalism/self esteem so low? — arun giri (@arungiri) January 15, 2017

There was a time when retaliation meant breaking Pakistan and deals with Russia. Now it's breaking Amazon and deals with Pakistani actors. — Neha!!! (@nehrwho) January 16, 2017

Sir why dont you post a dos and donts for e-commerce firms on your website instead of intemperate public tweets. Evolve a protocol for biz. https://t.co/TwfYJdBSBE — Pankaj Pachauri (@PankajPachauri) January 15, 2017

@DasShaktikanta You are a senior bureaucrat, not some street level thug. Behave your designation, if not your age, sir. Shame! — Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) January 15, 2017

Senior bureaucrats tweeting threats? What have we come to? https://t.co/9oJo0sGhAR — Sidharth Bhatia (@bombaywallah) January 15, 2017