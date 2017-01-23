FOOD BEGETS FORTUNE

The perfect Lunar New Year dinner for good luck, according to the Cantonese

Residents raise their glasses as they pose for photographs at a table full of dishes during a "Ten thousand families dinner" organized by a local community to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, in Wuhan, Hubei province January 24, 2014. A residential community in Wuhan hosted the mass dinner on Friday serving over 30,000 people with over 11,000 dishes of food cooked by the families of the community, local media reported. Picture taken January 24, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily (CHINA - Tags: FOOD ANNIVERSARY SOCIETY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA - RTX17TIE
It’s all about food. (Reuters/China Daily)
Like so many other Chinese festivals, the Lunar New Year is celebrated with food.

But for the Cantonese, the food that’s eaten also carries special meaning, carefully chosen because of the belief they will usher in good luck, wealth, better grades, and so on. As such, a number of dishes will be ubiquitous at dinner tables in Cantonese households and restaurants during Chinese New Year.

The big feast is the reunion dinner, or 團年飯, which happens on new year’s eve. For the year of the rooster, the feast will happen on Jan. 27.

The dish and its Cantonese pronunciation How the dish is prepared Auspicious meaning in Cantonese
生菜蠔豉
Sang choi ho si		 Lettuce and dried oyster, steamed and served with oyster sauce Sang choi, or lettuce, sounds like growing money.
Ho si, or dried oyster, sounds like good things.
髮菜蠔豉
Fat choi ho si		 “Hair vegetable” with dried oyster, steamed and served with oyster sauce, or boiled in soup Fat choi, which gets its name “hair vegetable” because of its long, black strands, sounds like fat choy, which means to get rich.
Ho si, or dried oyster, sounds like good things.
髮菜豬橫脷
Fat choi zyu lei		 “Hair vegetable” with pig tongue boiled in soup Fat choi sounds like fat choy, which means to get rich.
Zyu lei, or pig tongue, sounds like luck.
髮菜豬手
Fat choi zyu sau		 “Hair vegetable” with pig knuckles, steamed or boiled in soup Fat choi sounds like fat choy, which means to get rich.
Zyu sau, or pig knuckles, sounds like handy, suggesting one would be able to achieve things without much effort.
芹菜叉燒
Kan choi siu juk		 Stir fried celery and roast pork Kan choi, or celery, sounds like working hard.
Siu juk, or roast pork, is considered lucky because of the meat’s red skin.
年糕
Nin gou		 Sticky rice Nin means year and gou, or cake, sounds like high or tall. Together, they suggest getting taller year after year.

Jyu		 Steamed fish Jyu, or fish, sounds like leftovers, a symbol of being well off. The fish, which is served whole, should have some meat left on it at the new year’s eve dinner. The leftover fish represents a surplus at the end of the year, as dictated by the idiom 年年有餘 (nin nin jau jyu), which means every year will have fish.

Gai		 Chicken Gai, or chicken, sounds similar to tangerine (see below), which is a homophone for luck.

Gat		 Tangerine Gat, or tangerine, sounds like luck.
碌柚
Luk jau		 Pomelo Luk, or rolling, together with jau, which sounds like to have, suggests continuous prosperity. Chinese people also believe that the leaves of a pomelo can help drive the devil away.
湯圓
Tong jyun		 Sweet sticky rice ball Tong means soup, and jyun, or balls, means reunion in Cantonese. The sticky rice balls are an after-meal dessert.
油角
jau gok		 Sweet fried dumplings The dumplings represent wealth because of their resemblance to gold ingots, a currency that was used during the Tang dynasty and beyond.

