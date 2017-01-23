The perfect Lunar New Year dinner for good luck, according to the Cantonese

Like so many other Chinese festivals, the Lunar New Year is celebrated with food.

But for the Cantonese, the food that’s eaten also carries special meaning, carefully chosen because of the belief they will usher in good luck, wealth, better grades, and so on. As such, a number of dishes will be ubiquitous at dinner tables in Cantonese households and restaurants during Chinese New Year.

The big feast is the reunion dinner, or 團年飯, which happens on new year’s eve. For the year of the rooster, the feast will happen on Jan. 27.