Even the most ardent proponents of globalization gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos acknowledge that the interconnection of economies needs to work better for more people.

Better governance of globalization is not a new topic for Davos. But it is arguably more urgent than ever, as critics of free trade and open borders are harnessing a wave of populist, protectionist sentiment to take positions of power. Automation and other technologies are also doing their part to sow unease, making it easier for jobs to shift from country to county, and to replace human workers with machines.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Quartz’s editor-in-chief and president Kevin Delaney is leading a panel discussion on Jan. 18 (at 10:45am local time) which will address how to govern globalization, featuring Swedish prime minister Stefan Löfven, Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala, Microsoft president Bradford L. Smith, and Dambisa Moyo, an economist, author, and director at Barclays Bank.

