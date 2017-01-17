Bangalore tops a new list of the world’s fastest-changing cities

To remain competitive in today’s economic landscape, cities have to keep innovating and adjusting to constantly changing circumstances.

Bangalore, India’s tech hub (now officially called “Bengaluru”), appears to be willing to refashion itself to thrive. It’s now the world’s fastest-changing city, triumphing over established global IT capitals like Silicon Valley and London, according to the JLL City Momentum Index.

The index tracks 42 indicators, including socio-economic factors like gross domestic product, air quality, and foreign direct investment; real estate momentum measured by construction, rents, and investment; and technological prowess in terms of access to education and environment quality. It considers 134 established and emerging business hubs in order to determine which urban economies are most likely to “embrace rapid change.”

In this year’s edition of the annual assessment—the fourth so far—India as a whole came to the fore. “India has taken over from China as home to some of the world’s most dynamic cities,” JLL said in a press release. India houses six of the most dynamic cities, compared to China’s five. Overall, Asia-Pacific cities comprise half of the top 30 fastest-changing metropolises.