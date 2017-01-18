Quartz has acquired Intelligentsia.ai, an artificial intelligence research firm

Quartz has acquired the independent research firm Intelligentsia.ai, which provides research and analysis on artificial intelligence to business executives.

The San Francisco startup is Quartz’s first acquisition in its four year history and it will serve as a foundation for expanded reporting and products about AI. We plan to announce the first of these new offerings soon.

AI has the potential to transform nearly every industry, and forward-thinking companies will have to figure out what it means for them. As a guide to the new global economy, Quartz can play a key role in helping our readers understand and leverage AI for their businesses. We currently do that through our Machines with Brains obsession, with two reporters focused on AI and automation. We’ve now invested in deepening our resources to bring you more coverage and research on this subject.

Intelligentsia.ai, co-founded by Dave and Helen Edwards, had quickly begun filling a gap in the market for research to better understand AI and its applications for businesses. They offered research reports, company profiles, and an email newsletter for an annual subscription.

We’re excited about what Dave and Helen bring to Quartz. Dave previously was a research analyst on Morgan Stanley’s technology research team, covering companies in the internet, software, and clean-tech sectors. Earlier in his career, Dave led product marketing for software applications at Apple and Macromedia. Helen has led innovation and technology strategy at Meridian Energy NZ, Pacific Gas & Electric, and Transpower NZ, including responsibility for smart grid, renewables, and electric-vehicle technology.

In the short term, you’ll likely see Dave and Helen’s bylines on posts on qz.com, and their research enriching our tech reporting team’s coverage of artificial intelligence. We’re also working with the Intelligentsia.ai team on a new specialized product aimed at providing global business professionals with valuable insights into how AI affects their organizations. More to come on that soon.

