On Jan. 20th Donald Trump takes his place in history as the 45th President of the United States. For the vast majority of presidents, the public swearing-in has taken place in front of the Capitol Building in Washington. For presidents who entered office under special circumstances, like the death or resignation of their predecessor, smaller ceremonies have taken place inside government buildings. One exception is Lyndon Johnson, who was sworn in on Air Force Once following the assignation of John F. Kennedy.
But by and large, the custom has remained unchanged, give or take some extra security, TV cameras and a few jumbotrons. Here is a look at at some past inaugurals.