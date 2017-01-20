On Jan. 20th Donald Trump takes his place in history as the 45th President of the United States. For the vast majority of presidents, the public swearing-in has taken place in front of the Capitol Building in Washington. For presidents who entered office under special circumstances, like the death or resignation of their predecessor, smaller ceremonies have taken place inside government buildings. One exception is Lyndon Johnson, who was sworn in on Air Force Once following the assignation of John F. Kennedy.

But by and large, the custom has remained unchanged, give or take some extra security, TV cameras and a few jumbotrons. Here is a look at at some past inaugurals.

Barack Obama, 2009. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

George W. Bush, 2001.

William J. Clinton, 1993. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

George H.W. Bush, 1989. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

Ronald Reagan, 1981. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

Jimmy Carter, 1977. (AP Photo)

Gerald R. Ford in the East Room of the White House, 1974. (AP Photo)

Richard M. Nixon, 1969. (AP)

Lyndon B. Johnson in the cabin of Air Force One with Jacqueline Kennedy stands, Nov. 1963. (AP Photo/White House, Cecil Stoughton)

John F. Kennedy, 1961. (AP Photo)

Dwight D. Eisenhower, 1953. (AP Photo)

Harry S. Truman takes the oath of office for President of the United States shortly after Roosevelt’s death, April 1945. (AP Photo)

Franklin D. Roosevelt, 1933. (AP)

Herbert Hoover, 1929. (AP)

A depiction of Calvin Coolidge taking the oath of Office in Vermont in 1923 following the death of President Warren G. Harding. (Library of Congress)

Theodore Roosevelt, 1901. (Library of Congres)

Grover Cleveland, 1885. (Library of Congress)

Abraham Lincoln, 1861. (Library of Congress)