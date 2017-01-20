Adjusting to a new boss is never easy. It’s a lot harder when the new guy has spent years vilifying your last boss, and smear the work of you and your colleagues.

Yet that’s the predicament facing about 50 holdovers from the Obama administration who will be working for Donald Trump starting today after he becomes the 45th president of the United States. Most of them are in essential State Department and national security positions (paywall).

Most of them expect to be replaced in the coming weeks and months. But if they want a healthy working relationship with Trump, they would be wise to follow some basic principles that all employees can use when adjusting to a new manager.