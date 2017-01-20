Kellyanne Conway said her red, white, and blue Gucci coat was “Trump revolutionary wear”

Donald Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway was giddy Friday morning as she prepared for the inauguration of her boss. For the occasion, she wore a red, white, and blue coat with two rows of gold-tone buttons that resemble the heads of lions.

Asked about the coat by reporters from NBC, Conway said, “Oh, this is just Gucci!”

“It’s Trump revolutionary wear,” she added, swallowing the last word a bit before repeating herself to clarify: “Revolutionary wear! Trump revolutionary wear. Not revolutionary war!” she said, and collapsed into giggles before doing a little salute and a march.

Incidentally, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele said the resort 2017 collection, from which the $3600 coat came, was inspired by London.