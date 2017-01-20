Crowds at Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony couldn’t fill the National Mall

Former US president Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration brought an estimated 1.8 million people to the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Donald Trump’s…probably a bit less.

As the ceremony to inaugurate Donald Trump as president got underway today, many noticed how empty the Mall, which stretches from the Capitol to the Washington Monument, looked compared to the 2009 inauguration.

Current status, 11:12 a.m. (for those claiming it's fake, the ABC live stream is here: https://t.co/hQpIOYn1Sq) pic.twitter.com/qnfNIrBquk — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 20, 2017

Compare the crowds: 2009 inauguration at left, 2017 inauguration at right.#Inauguration pic.twitter.com/y7RhIR2nfC — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) January 20, 2017

A view from the website EarthCam shows a live feed of the sparsely-filled Mall during Donald Trump’s speech.

The crowd. (Screenshot via EarthCam)

Compare to an aerial view of the dense inauguration attendance in 2009: