Americans who searched for GIFs on Inauguration Day were either very excited, or very freaked out

Emotions are running high in America. At least if our GIF searches are to be believed.

Tenor, whose GIF search engine powers a proprietary GIF keyboard available for Mac, iOS, and Android, as well as Facebook and Twitter integrations, has been using those searches to track American sentiment. The company processes 200 million mobile search requests daily for its 150 million users.

Quartz asked Tenor to share what the company calls its “emotional graph,” representing how users are expressing themselves using GIFs. The company found sharp divergence between those celebrating Trump’s new presidency, and those bracing for impact. In the past week, Tenor GIF searches for the word “Trump” have also surged by more than 650%; “Trump” racked up more than half a billion GIF queries last year.

Here’s a breakdown of the GIF searches that spiked the most on the morning of Jan. 20, and the most popular illustrations of each.

Nervous

Crying

Laughing

Panic

Excited

Sad

Happy

Scared

Hope

Tenor also tracked a few popular hashtags related to Trump. If you own a Make America Great Again hat, you may like them.

#InaugurationDay

#Wink

#DealWithIt

Correction: A previous version of this post stated the data was from Jan. 10. It is from Jan 20.