The first post up on Trump’s new White House website vows to eliminate the Climate Action Plan

Immediately following Donald Trump’s US presidential inauguration, visitors to president Trump’s WhiteHouse.gov website found a new post, titled America First Energy Plan. In it, the administration vowed to discard the Obama-era Climate Action Plan, as well as the Waters of the US rule, a blockbuster piece of legislation designed to protect American water bodies.

The newly-posted plan states:

For too long, we’ve been held back by burdensome regulations on our energy industry. President Trump is committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the U.S. rule. Lifting these restrictions will greatly help American workers, increasing wages by more than $30 billion over the next 7 years.

Already, www.whitehouse.gov/climate-change which once pointed to the Obama Administration’s information page on climate change, is inaccessible.

Underground efforts by researchers and programmers to archive much of the climate-related data gathered in the past decade or so are already underway.