Donald Trump’s first tweets as US president are here, and they are from his personal Twitter account

Mike Murphy
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2016 file photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump listens to his mobile phone during a lunch stop in North Charleston, S.C. Trump’s approach to Twitter has been as unorthodox as his presidential campaign. The billionaire’s use of the social media service has been unpredictable and unfiltered, sometimes brilliant and occasionally typographically challenged. He has celebrated the support of scores of accounts that appear almost solely dedicated to him. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
"Hello, is this Twitter?" (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Trump was sworn in as US president today, and received the keys to the presidential Twitter accounts. But instead of tweeting from the official accounts, Trump has chosen to keep on posting to his personal account, @realDonaldTrump:

Trump, or more likely one of his aides, has tweeted 10 times since being sworn in at noon Eastern US time from his personal account, whereas there have been no tweets at all yet from the freshly wiped @POTUS account.

Given that Trump had to relinquish his personal smartphone in the interest of national security before he was sworn in, it’s an impressive amount of tweeting, especially while the man was still standing on the steps of the Capitol building for most of the time.

Whether Trump will continue his badgering of companies and celebrities from his personal account and perhaps tweet in a more official capacity from the @POTUS account remains to be seen, but national security advisers have suggested that it would be safest if Trump and his staff did not tweet—or do anything internet-related—from any consumer phones while in office.

