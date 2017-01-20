Donald Trump’s first mass email as president was an RNC cash-grab

“I am humbled to write to you for the first time as your president,” are the first words some Americans will read directly from their new president. They come from an email Donald Trump sent to Republican National Committee subscribers less than two hours after his official inauguration. The email goes on to ask for readers’ support—financial support, in the form of donations to the RNC.

Trump’s first email as president.

The message, similar to an email sent by RNC chairman Ronna McDaniel yesterday, echoed themes Trump laid out in his inauguration speech.

“This is an honor I will never take lightly – and I will NEVER forget the brave and strong Americans who entrusted me with this great responsibility,” Trump writes. “Today, the world witnessed a free people reclaim their independence and take their country back. And it was all thanks to your support and winning attitude.”