Angela Merkel took refuge in an art museum during Donald Trump’s inauguration

People found creative ways to soothe themselves during President Donald J. Trump’s official swearing in.

Among them, was one of the world’s most powerful leaders, German Chancellor Angela Merkel. As the inauguration was happening miles away in Washington, D.C., she attended the opening of an art museum in Potsdam, Germany.

Her level of interest in Trump’s big day was hard to gauge.

President Trump and Merkel have found themselves at odds for some time. Recently, Trump declared that NATO was “obsolete” and suggested that other European countries would soon exit the EU. Merkel responded at a press conference, saying: “We Europeans have our fate in our own hands.”

President Trump has also been harshly critical of Merkel. He said she made an “utterly catastrophic mistake by letting all these illegals into the country,” referring to Syrian war refugees. Merkel was considered a contender for the Nobel Peace Prize this year for her handling of the migrant crisis.

When a reporter asked about his swipe at her immigration policies, Merkel said she would deal with Trump “on all levels” following his inauguration. First comes some art therapy, we assume?