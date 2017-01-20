Apple is suing Qualcomm for $1 billion

Qualcomm is not having a great week.

After being sued by the US Federal Trade Commission on Jan. 17 for anti-competitive practices—the FTC alleges Qualcomm forced Apple to exclusively use its products in exchange for lower fees—the mobile chip manufacturer is now reportedly being sued by Apple itself for $1 billion.

“Qualcomm has unfairly insisted on charging royalties for technologies they have nothing to do with,” Apple said in a statement to CNBC. “Qualcomm built its business on older, legacy standards but reinforces its dominance through exclusionary tactics and excessive royalties.” (Quartz has reached out to Apple to confirm its lawsuit.)

The two lawsuits come roughly a month after South Korea’s trade commission levied an $850 million fine against Qualcomm for creating a mobile-chip monopoly, and a little less than a year after China fined the company nearly $1 billion for the same reason. Investors were not particularly thrilled by the week’s news, with the stock dropping about 2% (or $1.50) today, and about 6% this week.

Qualcomm wasn’t immediately available for comment on Apple’s litigation, but has called the FTC’s case “significantly flawed.”