At least 200,000 women are expected in the US capital on Jan. 21 for the Women’s March on Washington, while over 600 sister marches, expecting attendance north of 2 million in total, will take place around the country and the world.

In DC, the program (which will be streamed on Facebook) will start at 10am local time, on Independence Avenue SW and 3rd Street, where several speakers and numerous performances will be on stage until 1:15pm, when the march will begin. The march is expected to continue until 4pm.

Here is a list of scheduled speakers in order of appearance:

Cecile Richards

President, Planned Parenthood Federation of America

Erika Andiola

Political outreach manager, Our Revolution

Ilyasah Shabazz

Malcolm X’s daughter

J. Bob Alotta

Executive director, Astraea, Lesbian Foundation for Justice

Janet Mock

Author

LaDonna Harris

President of Americans for Indian Opportunity

Maryum Ali

Muhammad Ali’s daughter

Melanie Campbell

President and CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation

Rabbi Sharon Brous

Founder, IKAR

Rhea Suh

President, Natural Resources Defense Council

Sister Simone Campbell

Executive director, NETWORK Lobby

Sophie Cruz

Immigrant rights activist

America Ferrera

Chair, Artists’ Table of Women’s March on Washington

Angela Davis

Distinguished professor emerita, UC Santa Cruz

Gloria Steinem

Feminist writer and activist

Ashley Judd

Actor

Scarlett Johansson

Actress

Melissa Harris-Perry

Editor-at-large, Elle Magazine

Michael Moore

Filmmaker

Amanda Nguyen

President and founder, Rise

Randi Weingarten

President, AFT

Van Jones

President, Dream Corps

George Gresham

President, 1199 SEIU

Donna Hylton

Formally incarcerated criminal justice reform activist

Sybrina Fulton

Mother of Trayvon Martin

Maria Hamilton

Mother of Dontre Hamilton

Gwen Carr

Mother of Eric Garner

Lucia McBath

Mother of Jordan Davis

Hina Naveed

Co-director, DRM Action Coalition

Judith LeBlanc

Director, Native Organizers Alliance

Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner

Co-founder, MomsRising

Aida Hurtado

Professor, department of Chicana and Chicano Studies, University of California, Santa Barbara

Melissa Mays

Environmental justice activist, Flint

Raquel Willis

Communications associate, Transgender Law Center

Roslyn Brock

Chairman, NAACP National Board of Directors

Sister Ieasha Prime

Executive director, Barakah, Inc.

Muriel Bowser

Mayor, Washington, DC

Ai-jen Poo

Director, National Domestic Workers Alliance

Wendy Carrillo

Human rights journalist

Cynthia Hale

Founding pastor, Ray of Hope Christian Church

Bob Bland, Carmen Perez, Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory

Co-chairs, Women’s March on Washington

And the performers:

Janelle Monáe

Maxwell

Angelique Kidjo

Toshi Reagon

Samantha Ronson

Emily Wells

DJ Rekha

MC Lyte

St. Beauty

Beverly Bond

Alia Sharrief

DJ Rimarkable

Amber Coffman

The Indigo Girls

Mary Chapin Carpenter

Climbing PoeTree

There are also several artists (performers, writers, fine artists) who confirmed their presence. The full list is here.