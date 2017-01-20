At least 200,000 women are expected in the US capital on Jan. 21 for the Women’s March on Washington, while over 600 sister marches, expecting attendance north of 2 million in total, will take place around the country and the world.
In DC, the program (which will be streamed on Facebook) will start at 10am local time, on Independence Avenue SW and 3rd Street, where several speakers and numerous performances will be on stage until 1:15pm, when the march will begin. The march is expected to continue until 4pm.
Here is a list of scheduled speakers in order of appearance:
Cecile Richards
President, Planned Parenthood Federation of America
Erika Andiola
Political outreach manager, Our Revolution
Ilyasah Shabazz
Malcolm X’s daughter
J. Bob Alotta
Executive director, Astraea, Lesbian Foundation for Justice
Janet Mock
Author
LaDonna Harris
President of Americans for Indian Opportunity
Maryum Ali
Muhammad Ali’s daughter
Melanie Campbell
President and CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation
Rabbi Sharon Brous
Founder, IKAR
Rhea Suh
President, Natural Resources Defense Council
Sister Simone Campbell
Executive director, NETWORK Lobby
Sophie Cruz
Immigrant rights activist
America Ferrera
Chair, Artists’ Table of Women’s March on Washington
Angela Davis
Distinguished professor emerita, UC Santa Cruz
Gloria Steinem
Feminist writer and activist
Ashley Judd
Actor
Scarlett Johansson
Actress
Melissa Harris-Perry
Editor-at-large, Elle Magazine
Michael Moore
Filmmaker
Amanda Nguyen
President and founder, Rise
Randi Weingarten
President, AFT
Van Jones
President, Dream Corps
George Gresham
President, 1199 SEIU
Donna Hylton
Formally incarcerated criminal justice reform activist
Sybrina Fulton
Mother of Trayvon Martin
Maria Hamilton
Mother of Dontre Hamilton
Gwen Carr
Mother of Eric Garner
Lucia McBath
Mother of Jordan Davis
Hina Naveed
Co-director, DRM Action Coalition
Judith LeBlanc
Director, Native Organizers Alliance
Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner
Co-founder, MomsRising
Aida Hurtado
Professor, department of Chicana and Chicano Studies, University of California, Santa Barbara
Melissa Mays
Environmental justice activist, Flint
Raquel Willis
Communications associate, Transgender Law Center
Roslyn Brock
Chairman, NAACP National Board of Directors
Sister Ieasha Prime
Executive director, Barakah, Inc.
Muriel Bowser
Mayor, Washington, DC
Ai-jen Poo
Director, National Domestic Workers Alliance
Wendy Carrillo
Human rights journalist
Cynthia Hale
Founding pastor, Ray of Hope Christian Church
Bob Bland, Carmen Perez, Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory
Co-chairs, Women’s March on Washington
And the performers:
Janelle Monáe
Maxwell
Angelique Kidjo
Toshi Reagon
Samantha Ronson
Emily Wells
DJ Rekha
MC Lyte
St. Beauty
Beverly Bond
Alia Sharrief
DJ Rimarkable
Amber Coffman
The Indigo Girls
Mary Chapin Carpenter
Climbing PoeTree
There are also several artists (performers, writers, fine artists) who confirmed their presence. The full list is here.