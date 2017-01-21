How the world welcomed president Donald Trump

The world’s attention was on Washington, DC yesterday as Donald Trump was sworn into office as the 45th president of the United States. Fascinated by Trump’s celebrity and notoriety, foreign media outlets reported blow-by-blow accounts of the ceremonies. Newspapers also headlined Trump’s dark, incendiary speech that “put the world on notice,” many using wire photos of Trump on the podium with his clenched fist raised in the air.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Saturday January 21 https://t.co/EW0njucniF pic.twitter.com/y3NLO40YrT — Financial Times (@FT) January 20, 2017

The Guardian front page, Saturday 21.01.17: ‘From this moment on it’s going to be only America first’ – President Trump pic.twitter.com/KjHgGCmoBA — The Guardian (@guardian) January 20, 2017

Tomorrow's front page: America turns its back on the world… Trump's inauguration speech evokes dark vision of patriotism and protectionism pic.twitter.com/ek3jL8x1ge — The National (@ScotNational) January 20, 2017

Front page of today's Le Monde. Trump Against Europe. pic.twitter.com/5UTsMpNxBz — Rachel Donadio — NYT (@RachelDonadio) January 17, 2017

Germany’s Der Spiegel used a cartoon to show how Trump would shake up politics in Europe.

Whoa the front page of Der Spiegel in Germany is pretty cool about Trump Inauguration pic.twitter.com/obHIL6EuAC — st0-ned horse (@TheHorseAwakens) January 21, 2017

The Moscow Times reported on celebratory parties to welcome Trump and what many Russians hope will be a new era of US-Russia relations. It also noted that Vladimir Putin “blew off” Trump’s inauguration and went for a swim.

In Mexico—where Trump’s border wall is top-of-mind—newspapers highlighted the “America first” nationalist fervor in his inaugural address.

South Korean newspaper Joongang lavished its readers with many photos from the US ceremony, with a special peek-a-boo Trump graphic on its front page.

(Joongang)

Lebanon’s The Daily Star ran a quarter page advertisement with the headline: “The world has gone nuts,” sly commenting on Trump’s inauguration. Images of the newspaper’s front page have been seen by 100,000 readers in the Middle East according to the ad agency.