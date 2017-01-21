NO POSTER, NO PEACE

“Make racists afraid again”—The best signs at women’s marches in Washington, DC, New York and Los Angeles

Written by
Quartz
Maxi pads stuck to a wall with protests slogans. Women's march in Washington, DC., Jan. 21, 2017
Padding can be essential. (Quartz/Annalisa Merelli)
Written by
Quartz

The day after the Trump’s inauguration, more than one million Americans took to the streets to protest the new president and his policies in cities around the country.

Along with what Breitbart calls a “‘sea of pink pussy hats’ clogging the streets” in Washington, DC, signs are everywhere in the hands of the estimated 600,000 marchers. So many people have made placards, in fact, that art supply stores sold out of poster board. Protest art is making a comeback, Artist Shepard Fairey returns; his posters and some news ones by his colleagues were distributed for the march. (They can be downloaded here.)

Quartz reporters are on the ground in the US capital, New York, and Los Angeles and we’ve been collecting pictures of posters. The homemade sloppy ones are some of our favorites. Here are some of the best signs we saw at the marches against Trump.

A woman holds a sign that is a giant knit uterus, at Women march in Washington
This giant knit uterus was made by Maggie Sampson, a textile designer. Washington, DC. Jan. 21, 2017 (Quartz/Annalisa Merrilli)
Artist Nick Normal embodies a Trump Tweet. Washington, DC. Jan. 21, 2017
Artist Nick Normal embodies a Trump Tweet. Washington, DC. Jan. 21, 2017 (Quartz/Annalisa Merelli)
Signs referencing the term "American carnage" from President Trump's first speech.
Signs referencing the term “American carnage” from President Trump’s first speech. Jan. 21, 2017 (Quartz/Annalisa Merrilli)
A sign at the Women's march in NYC. Artwork where Trump is grabbing lady liberty by the pussy
Lady Liberty is sexually assaulted by President Trump at the march In New York City, Jan. 21, 2017 (Quartz/Lila MacLellan)
All from Harlem, NYC, social workers and activists, they're here, says Nikki "to support the younger girls, we have to be sure that they know their rights and that they matter."
Women from Harlem, New York. They are social workers and say they are here, “to support the younger girls, we have to be sure that they know their rights and that they matter.” Jan. 21, 2017 (Quartz/Annalisa Merrilli)

#womensmarchlosangeles #womensmarch

A photo posted by Jenni Avins (@jenniavins) on

#womensmarch #womensmarchlosangeles

A photo posted by Jenni Avins (@jenniavins) on

capturing #womensmarchlosangeles for @qz #womensmarch

A photo posted by Jenni Avins (@jenniavins) on

#womensmarchlosangeles #womensmarch

A photo posted by Jenni Avins (@jenniavins) on

#womensmarch #womensmarchlosangeles 📸signage for @qz

A photo posted by Jenni Avins (@jenniavins) on

It's an END white power suit #womensmarch (I'll be snapping at Quartznews too)!

A photo posted by Jenni Avins (@jenniavins) on

Kait Midgett and her daughter Wes, who made the signs. They’ve been attending protests together since Wes was 3. (Quartz/Annalisa Merelli)

💕💕💕#womensmarch #womensmarchlosangeles

A photo posted by Jenni Avins (@jenniavins) on

Standing on a lamppost above the crown in New York City. Jan. 21, 2017
Standing on a lamppost above the crown in New York City. Jan. 21, 2017 (Quartz/Lila MacLellan)
Just read the sign. The Women’s March. New York, NY. Jan. 21, 2017 (Quartz/Lila MacLellan)
home our picks popular latest obsessions search