“Make racists afraid again”—The best signs at women’s marches in Washington, DC, New York and Los Angeles

The day after the Trump’s inauguration, more than one million Americans took to the streets to protest the new president and his policies in cities around the country.

Along with what Breitbart calls a “‘sea of pink pussy hats’ clogging the streets” in Washington, DC, signs are everywhere in the hands of the estimated 600,000 marchers. So many people have made placards, in fact, that art supply stores sold out of poster board. Protest art is making a comeback, Artist Shepard Fairey returns; his posters and some news ones by his colleagues were distributed for the march. (They can be downloaded here.)

Quartz reporters are on the ground in the US capital, New York, and Los Angeles and we’ve been collecting pictures of posters. The homemade sloppy ones are some of our favorites. Here are some of the best signs we saw at the marches against Trump.

This giant knit uterus was made by Maggie Sampson, a textile designer. Washington, DC. Jan. 21, 2017 (Quartz/Annalisa Merrilli)

Artist Nick Normal embodies a Trump Tweet. Washington, DC. Jan. 21, 2017 (Quartz/Annalisa Merelli)

Signs referencing the term “American carnage” from President Trump’s first speech. Jan. 21, 2017 (Quartz/Annalisa Merrilli)

Lady Liberty is sexually assaulted by President Trump at the march In New York City, Jan. 21, 2017 (Quartz/Lila MacLellan)

Seen at the LA Women's March pic.twitter.com/awj5IEIYdX — Corinne Purtill (@corinnepurtill) January 21, 2017

Seen at the LA Women's March pic.twitter.com/VF96JweFo5 — Corinne Purtill (@corinnepurtill) January 21, 2017

Women from Harlem, New York. They are social workers and say they are here, “to support the younger girls, we have to be sure that they know their rights and that they matter.” Jan. 21, 2017 (Quartz/Annalisa Merrilli)

#womensmarchlosangeles #womensmarch A photo posted by Jenni Avins (@jenniavins) on Jan 21, 2017 at 1:44pm PST

#womensmarch #womensmarchlosangeles A photo posted by Jenni Avins (@jenniavins) on Jan 21, 2017 at 1:41pm PST

capturing #womensmarchlosangeles for @qz #womensmarch A photo posted by Jenni Avins (@jenniavins) on Jan 21, 2017 at 1:35pm PST

#womensmarchlosangeles #womensmarch A photo posted by Jenni Avins (@jenniavins) on Jan 21, 2017 at 1:39pm PST

#womensmarch #womensmarchlosangeles 📸signage for @qz A photo posted by Jenni Avins (@jenniavins) on Jan 21, 2017 at 1:39pm PST

It's an END white power suit #womensmarch (I'll be snapping at Quartznews too)! A photo posted by Jenni Avins (@jenniavins) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:17am PST

Kait Midgett and her daughter Wes, who made the signs. They’ve been attending protests together since Wes was 3. (Quartz/Annalisa Merelli)

💕💕💕#womensmarch #womensmarchlosangeles A photo posted by Jenni Avins (@jenniavins) on Jan 21, 2017 at 1:52pm PST

Standing on a lamppost above the crown in New York City. Jan. 21, 2017 (Quartz/Lila MacLellan)