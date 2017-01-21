“Make racists afraid again”—The best signs at women’s marches in Washington, DC, New York and Los Angeles

The day after the Trump’s inauguration, more than one million Americans took to the streets to protest the new president and his policies in cities around the country.
Along with what Breitbart calls a “‘sea of pink pussy hats’ clogging the streets” in Washington, DC, signs are everywhere in the hands of the estimated 600,000 marchers. So many people have made placards, in fact, that art supply stores sold out of poster board. Protest art is making a comeback, Artist Shepard Fairey returns; his posters and some news ones by his colleagues were distributed for the march. (They can be downloaded here.)
Quartz reporters are on the ground in the US capital, New York, and Los Angeles and we’ve been collecting pictures of posters. The homemade sloppy ones are some of our favorites. Here are some of the best signs we saw at the marches against Trump.