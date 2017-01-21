They’re with her: The men of the Women’s March on Washington, DC

Hundreds of thousands of women gathered at the National Mall the day after Donald Trump’s Inauguration. And there were a lot of men, too.

Quartz asked men of the Women’s March on Washington what inspired them to participate. These are their answers.

“I’m just thankful to my mother and my sister for showing me the right way to live, and I want to be here to show that I’ve learned that,” said Jacob Axelbank of Hillsborough, NC. (Nushmia Khan/Quartz)

“I want to make sure that we’re affirming and reminding people that black women do matter, and we need to be intentional about considering them at all times,” said Jermel McClure Jr. of Westchester, NY. (Nushmia Khan/Quartz)

“I came to protest Trump’s damaging of the environment,” said Shep Lewin of Washington, D.C. (Nushmia Khan/Quartz)

“I’ve been inspired by my wife,” said Randy Richie of Leonardtown, MD. (Nushmia Khan/Quartz)

“I’m an undocumented resident, I gotta come out,” said Tobi Aremu (left) of Brooklyn, NY. (Nushmia Khan/Quartz)

“This sign is self-explanatory. It’s the least we can do,” said Taha of Brooklyn, NY. (Nushmia Khan/Quartz)

“I’m here to support all of our rights: especially women’s rights, gay rights, and civil rights, for everybody,” said Todd Klein of Kentucky. (Nushmia Khan/Quartz)

“They’ve been such good sports today,” said the mother of two young boys from Pennsylvania.

“I have to stand in solidarity against the horrible things our president has said and done thus far, and hope for change,” said Jack Obermaier of Balitmore, MD. (Nushmia Khan/Quartz)

“I do not want Donald Trump to make decisions about the lives of women that I love,” said Jared Mollenkof of Nashville, TN. (Nushmia Khan/Quartz)

“I have a mother, I have a wife, I have a daughter, I have a granddaughter,” said Jay from Washington, D.C. “I’m a man, and I care about everyone. I don’t think our new president does.” (Nushmia Khan/Quartz)

“How could we not come out today? What’s happening to our country? Is this our country? This is tragic, and so many tens of millions of people are going to suffer. We’ll probably get through, but a lot of people won’t. So this is our responsibility. We’ve been coming to demonstrations since the early 60s,” said Bruce Birchard (left) of Philadelphia, PA. (Nushmia Khan/Quartz)

“I feel like a lot of the women are getting their voices silenced, and I think its important to make sure we as men are here to stand with them, and help their voices be heard,” said Jordan of Ohio. (Nushmia Khan/Quartz)

“It’s important for us to be here now. If there’s any hope of reforming America, it’s now. And we’re coming to show that what Donald Trump did will not be accepted again in this country, ever,” said Avery Farmer of Amherst, MA. (Nushmia Khan/Quartz)

(Nushmia Khan/Quartz)

“I’m here to support my sister, and to go against Donald Trump and his ridiculous words,” said Bryant Cuapio of New Haven, CT. (Nushmia Khan/Quartz)

“I’m here supporting the women in my life,” said Neil Rana of New York. (Nushmia Khan/Quartz)

(Nushmia Khan/Quartz)