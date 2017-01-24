Photos: The faces of inauguration

Now that we’re in the first week of president Trump’s term, we’re ready to move past the debate about the size of the crowd at his inauguration and on to more substantive news. Much of the mainstream press has weighed in. As of the writing of this article the front page of Breitbart is leading with other news about Madonna. The Blaze has a rotating gallery with the following four headlines:

President orders halts to last-minute Obama regulations

‘Saturday Night Live’ writer suspended for tweets about 10-year-old Barron

Trump says he’s about to cut taxes and regulations ‘massively’

Trump-Hitler comparisons continue, experts say such notions are unfounded

But before we move on…CNN has published an awesome interactive of the inauguration using a gigapixel camera that we couldn’t stop playing with. A gigapixel, if you’re unfamiliar with it, is a DSLR camera on a motorized tripod that shoots for 10 to 20 minutes and captures and amazing high-resolution explorable 360 image.

We could not stop zooming in. Here are some fun things we noticed. (Hat tip to Thomas C. Kirkland, the Quartz reader pointed us to it.)

A wide-shot of the Trump’s inauguration

The best seats (CNN)

And some close-up images

Attendees wore a wide-variety of hats. There were baseball caps, but also many fedoras and cowboy hats.

The melting pot (CNN)

If you swivel in the image behind the podiums, way high in the back, here is where you find the camera people.

A main holding area for photographers from the media (CNN)

Just like head covers, there are many creative ways to for photo journalists to cover their cameras.

Gray with green ties. (CNN)

Clear white cover, pink tape (CNN)

White and black (CNN)

Blue and green (CNN)

And of course, garbage bags. (We think.) (CNN)

Speaking of plastic covering, lots of people had emergency rain ponchos. They come in all colors and are not really a great look. (Ask George W. Bush.) But hey, rain, what are you going to do?

There’s always someone. (CNN)

Ponchos can be misleading. Here an adorable kid becomes a huge presence. (CNN)

When you scan the crowd and take a snapshot, you can catch a resting face that’s not so great. There are some sad faces in this photos.

These people at this precise moment are not all smiling much. (CNN)

These people however, at roughly the same time are really enjoying themselves.

These people were having a great time. (CNN)

Randomly, is this guy in a t-shirt that looks like a something artist Shepard Fairey would make.

Wish we could see what is going on. Is that a cat? (CNN)

And finally, because at some point we have to stop playing with this fun image and get back to work. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer from New York. He looks good! Like he’s really having a moment.

Thanks CNN. If a picture is worth a thousand words, we don’t have enough zeroes to give you for this one.