Photos: The faces of inauguration

Now that we’re in the first week of president Trump’s term, we’re ready to move past the debate about the size of the crowd at his inauguration and on to more substantive news. Much of the mainstream press has weighed in. As of the writing of this article the front page of Breitbart is leading with other news about Madonna. The Blaze has a rotating gallery with the following four headlines:
- President orders halts to last-minute Obama regulations
- ‘Saturday Night Live’ writer suspended for tweets about 10-year-old Barron
- Trump says he’s about to cut taxes and regulations ‘massively’
- Trump-Hitler comparisons continue, experts say such notions are unfounded
But before we move on…CNN has published an awesome interactive of the inauguration using a gigapixel camera that we couldn’t stop playing with. A gigapixel, if you’re unfamiliar with it, is a DSLR camera on a motorized tripod that shoots for 10 to 20 minutes and captures and amazing high-resolution explorable 360 image.
We could not stop zooming in. Here are some fun things we noticed. (Hat tip to Thomas C. Kirkland, the Quartz reader pointed us to it.)
A wide-shot of the Trump’s inauguration
And some close-up images
Attendees wore a wide-variety of hats. There were baseball caps, but also many fedoras and cowboy hats.
If you swivel in the image behind the podiums, way high in the back, here is where you find the camera people.
Just like head covers, there are many creative ways to for photo journalists to cover their cameras.
Speaking of plastic covering, lots of people had emergency rain ponchos. They come in all colors and are not really a great look. (Ask George W. Bush.) But hey, rain, what are you going to do?
When you scan the crowd and take a snapshot, you can catch a resting face that’s not so great. There are some sad faces in this photos.
These people however, at roughly the same time are really enjoying themselves.
Randomly, is this guy in a t-shirt that looks like a something artist Shepard Fairey would make.
And finally, because at some point we have to stop playing with this fun image and get back to work. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer from New York. He looks good! Like he’s really having a moment.
Thanks CNN. If a picture is worth a thousand words, we don’t have enough zeroes to give you for this one.