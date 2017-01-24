The Oscar nominations are in and “La La Land” has tied the record for the most nominations ever

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 2017 Oscar nominations this morning, and, as expected, La La Land led the field with a record-tying 14 nods.

The film, a musical romance about two dreamers trying to make it in Hollywood, swept the Golden Globes earlier this month. (Hollywood loves nothing more than to honor films about itself.)

Though some have criticized La La Land for its dearth of non-white characters and for “whitesplaining” jazz, the Academy otherwise rewarded a relatively diverse slate of films. Seven people of color were nominated for acting awards—seven more than last year, when none were nominated, sparking the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag and forcing the Academy to take “historic action” to increase diversity.

Here are your best films, actors, directors, screenwriters, editors, and composers of the last year:

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Cinematography

Bradford Young, Arrival

Linus Sindgren, La La Land

Greig Fraser, Lion

James Laxton, Moonlight

Rodrigo Prieto, Silence

Best Original Score

Micachu, Jackie

Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka, Lion

Nicholas Britell, Moonlight

Thomas Newman, Passengers

Best Original Screenplay

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou, The Lobster

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Mike Mills, 20th Century Women

Best Adapted Screenplay

Eric Heisserer, Arrival

August Wilson, Fences

Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi, Hidden Figures

Luke Davies, Lion (Luke Davies)

Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney, Moonlight

Best Editing

Joe Walker, Arrival

John Gilbert, Hacksaw Ridge

Jake Roberts, Hell or High Water

Tom Cross, La La Land

Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders, Moonlight

Best Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life As a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

You can see the full list of nominations here. Jimmy Kimmel will host the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8:30pm ET on ABC.