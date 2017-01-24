The Oscar nominations are in and “La La Land” has tied the record for the most nominations ever

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 2017 Oscar nominations this morning, and, as expected, La La Land led the field with a record-tying 14 nods.
The film, a musical romance about two dreamers trying to make it in Hollywood, swept the Golden Globes earlier this month. (Hollywood loves nothing more than to honor films about itself.)
Though some have criticized La La Land for its dearth of non-white characters and for “whitesplaining” jazz, the Academy otherwise rewarded a relatively diverse slate of films. Seven people of color were nominated for acting awards—seven more than last year, when none were nominated, sparking the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag and forcing the Academy to take “historic action” to increase diversity.
Here are your best films, actors, directors, screenwriters, editors, and composers of the last year:
Best Picture
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- Hidden Figures
- La La Land
- Lion
- Manchester by the Sea
- Moonlight
Best Director
- Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
- Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
- Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
- Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Best Actress
- Isabelle Huppert, Elle
- Ruth Negga, Loving
- Natalie Portman, Jackie
- Emma Stone, La La Land
- Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Actor
- Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
- Ryan Gosling, La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
- Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Supporting Actress
- Viola Davis, Fences
- Naomie Harris, Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman, Lion
- Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
- Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Supporting Actor
- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
- Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
- Dev Patel, Lion
- Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Best Cinematography
- Bradford Young, Arrival
- Linus Sindgren, La La Land
- Greig Fraser, Lion
- James Laxton, Moonlight
- Rodrigo Prieto, Silence
Best Original Score
- Micachu, Jackie
- Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
- Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka, Lion
- Nicholas Britell, Moonlight
- Thomas Newman, Passengers
Best Original Screenplay
- Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water
- Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou, The Lobster
- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
- Mike Mills, 20th Century Women
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Eric Heisserer, Arrival
- August Wilson, Fences
- Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi, Hidden Figures
- Luke Davies, Lion (Luke Davies)
- Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney, Moonlight
Best Editing
- Joe Walker, Arrival
- John Gilbert, Hacksaw Ridge
- Jake Roberts, Hell or High Water
- Tom Cross, La La Land
- Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders, Moonlight
Best Animated Feature
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Moana
- My Life As a Zucchini
- The Red Turtle
- Zootopia
You can see the full list of nominations here. Jimmy Kimmel will host the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8:30pm ET on ABC.