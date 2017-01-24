Trump has gagged the US Agriculture Department’s research arm from publicly sharing its work

An order of silence has been handed down to the US Department of Agriculture’s research arm, prohibiting the taxpayer-funded agency from releasing its work to the public, according to a report by BuzzFeed.

The message was handed down to the Agricultural Research Service (ARS) just days after Donald Trump was sworn into office as president. At least a couple of other agencies have been put on ice over what they are allowed to share with the public, among them the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Trump administration did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The beachheads have landed, practically nothing is allowed for now.

The National Park Service experienced something similar the day Trump was inaugurated: It was temporarily ordered to stop tweeting (paywall) after one of its Twitter accounts retweeted a side-by-side photo comparison of the National Mall, comparing the crowd size the day of Trump’s swearing-in to that of former president Barack Obama in 2009. The photos showed the former president’s crowds dwarfing the turnout for Trump, angering the new administration and setting off two days of ranting (paywall).

Comparing the crowds at Donald Trump’s and Barack Obama’s inaugurations https://t.co/Ip6UwbzinI pic.twitter.com/jClpwd4uWa — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 21, 2017

One person within another USDA agency told Quartz, “the beachheads have landed, practically nothing is allowed for now.” Whether it’s a temporary chill or the regular order of business remains to be seen. At the moment, Trump’s pick for secretary of Agriculture, former Georgia governor Sonny Perdue, has yet to be questioned or confirmed by the US Senate. Until then, some agencies within the department—including those with offices throughout the country—are under strict orders to keep quiet and refrain from speaking with the press unless approved by the office of communications in Washington, according to press reports and Quartz’s source.