Trump will advance the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines by executive order

US president Donald Trump will advance the two most controversial pipelines in recent American history by executive order today, according to a senior White House official who spoke to NBC News.

An executive order will advance Energy Transfer Partners LP’s Dakota Access pipeline, whose final permit was blocked by the Army Corp of Engineers since December after months of protests by Native Americans and other activists that galvanized people across the nation.

The Keystone XL pipeline, owned by Canadian company TransCanada Corp, will also be revived, according to the report. Keystone XL was vetoed by president Barack Obama last year.