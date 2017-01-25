TAKING ATTENDANCE

Almost everyone in Trump’s cabinet has experience with public education—except the education secretary

Written by
Amy X. Wang
Betsy DeVos arrives at the Senate Health, Education and Labor Committee confirmation hearing to be next Secretary of Education on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTSVZC6
Lessons in irony. (Reuters/Yuri Gripas)
Written by
Amy X. Wang

Among the myriad of objections leveled at Betsy DeVos, US president Donald Trump’s pick to lead American public education, the most stark is the fact that she’s never actually attended a public high school or university. Nor have her four children.

The criticism becomes all the sharper when looking at Trump’s overall cabinet, which at this point is almost completely assembled.

Position Individual Public high school and/or university attended
President Donald Trump
Vice president Mike Pence Columbus North High School
Chief of staff Reince Priebus Trempler High School, University of Wisconsin
Homeland security John Kelly University of Massachusetts
Defense James Mattis Richland High School; Central Washington University
CIA Mike Pompeo US Military Academy
State Rex Tillerson University of Texas at Austin
Housing and urban development Ben Carson Detroit Public Schools
Transportation Elaine Chao Syosset High School
UN ambassador Nikki Haley Clemson University
Energy Rick Perry Paint Creek Independent School District; Texas A&M University
Commerce Wilbur Ross
Interior Ryan Zinke Whitefish High School; University of Oregon
Education Betsy DeVos
Attorney general Jeff Sessions Wilcox Central High School
Treasury Steve Mnuchin
Environmental protection agency Scott Pruitt University of Kentucky
Small business administration Linda McMahon New Bern High School; East Carolina University
Budget director Mick Mulvaney
Health and human services Tom Price Dearborn High School; University of Michigan
Labor Andy Puzder Kent State University
Director of national intelligence Dan Coats Jackson High School
US trade representative Robert Lighthizer
Agriculture Sonny Perdue Warner Robins High School; University of Georgia
Veterans affairs David Shulkin*
*Shulkin attended a private university. The details of his high school are not available.

With the exception of DeVos, Trump himself, and just a handful of others, most of Trump’s administration have had some form of experience with American public education, whether that’s graduating from public high schools or attending public universities. And that’s even given their absurd wealth (Trump’s cabinet picks have more money than a third of American households combined), and the fact that affluent people usually gravitate toward private schooling.

DeVos, a Michigan billionaire who favors the idea that federal money should go to independent schools as well as public ones, was called out as an ill-fitting choice to lead the US Education Department from the start—and now the awkwardness is all the more apparent. She attended a private Christian high school in Michigan, then a private liberal arts college.

She also failed at her own confirmation hearing to understand basic education terms or take a stance on issues such as student-performance accountability and campus sexual assault. If her appointment is confirmed at the end of this month, DeVos will be the first education secretary in the department’s 35-year history to not have any personal experience of public high schools.

The last person in the role, John King Jr., attended a series of public schools, taught at one, and put his daughters in the public system as well. (That said, he did also receive degrees from Harvard, Columbia, and Yale.)

Read this next: All the vital questions Trump’s pick for education secretary couldn’t answer at her confirmation hearing

home our picks popular latest obsessions search