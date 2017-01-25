“My family has disowned me”: Further proof performing at Trump’s inauguration just wasn’t worth it

Grammy-winning R&B singer Chrisette Michele “didn’t even think to say no” when she was asked to perform at one of the official balls at US president Donald Trump’s inauguration last weekend. She “thought that it was almost my responsibility to not just say yes, but to say yes with purpose,” she says in an interview with Billboard.
In retrospect—given the horde of backlash she’s faced ever since taking the stage in Washington, and all the jokes swirling around the inauguration lineup in general—perhaps she should’ve publicly clarified exactly why she took the gig. Says Michele in the new interview:
I felt automatically committed to making sure that I stood up for the women who’ve felt disrespected and the minorities who felt disrespected, communities that felt that they weren’t being heard or understood […] I thought I had said enough that somebody would know that Chrisette’s not going there to dance at a ball, but to make a statement.
But it was a statement, it seems, lost on most—especially after artists from Elton John to John Legend turned their backs on performing for Trump. Filmmaker Spike Lee pulled Michele’s song “Black Girl Magic” from his upcoming Netflix series after she accepted the performance. The Roots drummer Questlove offered to literally pay her not to perform. Fans revolted. Michele says members of her own family refused to support her.
The interview only gets bleaker, when Michele reveals she didn’t even get to meet Trump:
Originally, I was supposed to perform directly after his first speech, and I had done that with Barack Obama before, so I was used to that kind of experience. And the woman who organized the event came and told me, ‘Now you’re going to go first and he’s going to go after you.’ I looked her in the eye and said, ‘My family has disowned me. If you decide to Google me, you’ll see that America is writing about me in their newspapers. I’m the black poster child for discord right now, and he’s not going to shake my hand?’ So no, I didn’t get to meet him.
And sadder yet:
I know he has a lot of other things going on. I don’t know if, like Barack and Michelle, he’s listening to my album or that I’ll be on his summer playlist, so I don’t want to take it that way. I’d rather be optimistic and think that they’ll come another chance where I can talk to him.
To her credit, Michele is taking her situation in stride. She is releasing a poetry album called “No Political Genius” that is partially a response to the controversy around her inauguration performance. A choice pair of lines: “White House invites me, you can call me their coon / I am the butterfly growing from slavery’s cocoon.”
LINK IN BIO | No Political Genius I am the black song that Spike Lee won't sing I am the black voice inauguration bells ring I am the black sheep disguising the scared wolf No I am the black elephant in the red room, scared shook White House invites me, you can call me their coon I am the butterfly growing from slavery's cocoon I carry the mantle with God as my goon He provides the life support, I'm dying singing his tune Church folks may not clap, but I'll sing there song Hip hop for Jay Z, now you say You Lost One R&B for Def Jam, Rich Hipster for Brooklyn But Spike won't pay me, A Crook from Crooklyn I'm Still a BLACK GIRL – MAGIC I'm still American – Tragic I'm still Born Again – Miracle And We're on the border line – Pinacle The brink of love or destruction This is the junction Will we divide in consumption Of social media productions Or will we finally unite Win the 200 year fight 70's fists up unite Or did MLK die for spite No political genius But I won't let this defeat us I refuse to back down I'll use my art as my crown And you can call me your fool Rehearse lines you didn't learn in school They won't be my definition Or defining moment, Not my vision Or my anger, I won't own it Or my prison, Nope won't condone it They will be my ammunition To fight the system We will win them Hope is alive This is my stand in For John Lewis And Ben Carson Quest Love, Spike Lee And before them I won't divide now That's not smart now God before me I won't back down This is MY damn America now Came on a boat Now I'll Rock It Gave me the mic Now I'll Rock It Gave me the vote Didn't profit… And I'm NO POLITICAL GENIUS But these ain't politics as usual I'm no mad dog but I rebel May I revel In the freedom of speech In the art standing for peace Basquiat style Paint streets On the front lines Let's meet We can sing one song Victory And one anthem Land of the free As one army You and Me A political genius I'll never be #NoPoliticalGenius