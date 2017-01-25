Africa is home to only one fully fledged democracy

The African continent is home to only one fully fledged democracy, Mauritius, according to a recently released index from the Economist Intelligence Unit. The list, which takes into account things like electoral procedures, civil liberties, and political participation, classified seven African countries as “flawed democracies,” 13 as “hybrid regimes,” and 23 as authoritarian regimes.

Country Regime type Mauritius Full democracy Cape Verde Flawed democracy Botswana Flawed democracy South Africa Flawed democracy Ghana Flawed democracy Lesotho Flawed democracy Namibia Flawed democracy Senegal Flawed democracy Zambia Hybrid regime Tanzania Hybrid regime Mali Hybrid regime Benin Hybrid regime Malawi Hybrid regime Kenya Hybrid regime Liberia Hybrid regime

Sub-Saharan Africa’s overall “democracy” score on the index has remained flat for the last five years, according to the EIU index. Improvements in political participation and frequency of elections have been counteracted by crackdowns on civil liberties and media suppression, the report notes.

Though democratic elections were held in almost a dozen African countries last year, most citizens still see their governments as corrupt. African countries were among the lowest ranked on a new corruption index by Transparency International. Sub-Saharan Africa averaged a score of 31 on a scale of 0 to 100 where 100 is seen as “very clean.” The score, based on citizen attitudes, was much less than the global average of 43, and down from last year’s score of 33.

The results suggest that African citizens aren’t so easily persuaded by election promises to crack down on corruption. Nigeria, Tanzania, and Kenya, where government-led anti-corruption campaigns were prominent, all failed to improve their scores. South Africa, where the president has been embroiled in a scandal over state capture, or outside influence on the office, improved its score by one point. The least corrupt countries on the continent were Botswana, Cape Verde, and Mauritius,

Country Corruption perception score Botswana 60 Cape Verde 59 Mauritius 54 Rwanda 54 Namibia 52 Sao Tome and Principe 46 Senegal 45 South Africa 45 Ghana 43 Burkina Faso 42 Lesotho 39 Zambia 38 Liberia 37 Benin 36 Gabon 35 Niger 35 Côte d´Ivoire 34 Ethiopia 34 Mali 32 Tanzania 32

Somalia, South Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau were seen as the most corrupt, according to Transparency International’s index.

Country Corruption perception score Nigeria 28 Guinea 27 Mozambique 27 Cameroon 26 Gambia 26 Kenya 26 Madagascar 26 Uganda 25 Comoros 24 Zimbabwe 22 Democratic Republic of Congo 21 Burundi 20 Central African Republic 20 Chad 20 Republic of Congo 20 Angola 18 Eritrea 18 Guinea-Bissau 16 South Sudan 11 Somalia 10

Sign up for the Quartz Africa Weekly Brief — the most important and interesting news from across the continent, in your inbox.