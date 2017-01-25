Africa is home to only one fully fledged democracy

The African continent is home to only one fully fledged democracy, Mauritius, according to a recently released index from the Economist Intelligence Unit. The list, which takes into account things like electoral procedures, civil liberties, and political participation, classified seven African countries as “flawed democracies,” 13 as “hybrid regimes,” and 23 as authoritarian regimes.
|Country
|Regime type
|Mauritius
|Full democracy
|Cape Verde
|Flawed democracy
|Botswana
|Flawed democracy
|South Africa
|Flawed democracy
|Ghana
|Flawed democracy
|Lesotho
|Flawed democracy
|Namibia
|Flawed democracy
|Senegal
|Flawed democracy
|Zambia
|Hybrid regime
|Tanzania
|Hybrid regime
|Mali
|Hybrid regime
|Benin
|Hybrid regime
|Malawi
|Hybrid regime
|Kenya
|Hybrid regime
|Liberia
|Hybrid regime
Sub-Saharan Africa’s overall “democracy” score on the index has remained flat for the last five years, according to the EIU index. Improvements in political participation and frequency of elections have been counteracted by crackdowns on civil liberties and media suppression, the report notes.
Though democratic elections were held in almost a dozen African countries last year, most citizens still see their governments as corrupt. African countries were among the lowest ranked on a new corruption index by Transparency International. Sub-Saharan Africa averaged a score of 31 on a scale of 0 to 100 where 100 is seen as “very clean.” The score, based on citizen attitudes, was much less than the global average of 43, and down from last year’s score of 33.
The results suggest that African citizens aren’t so easily persuaded by election promises to crack down on corruption. Nigeria, Tanzania, and Kenya, where government-led anti-corruption campaigns were prominent, all failed to improve their scores. South Africa, where the president has been embroiled in a scandal over state capture, or outside influence on the office, improved its score by one point. The least corrupt countries on the continent were Botswana, Cape Verde, and Mauritius,
|Country
|Corruption perception score
|Botswana
|60
|Cape Verde
|59
|Mauritius
|54
|Rwanda
|54
|Namibia
|52
|Sao Tome and Principe
|46
|Senegal
|45
|South Africa
|45
|Ghana
|43
|Burkina Faso
|42
|Lesotho
|39
|Zambia
|38
|Liberia
|37
|Benin
|36
|Gabon
|35
|Niger
|35
|Côte d´Ivoire
|34
|Ethiopia
|34
|Mali
|32
|Tanzania
|32
Somalia, South Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau were seen as the most corrupt, according to Transparency International’s index.
|Country
|Corruption perception score
|Nigeria
|28
|Guinea
|27
|Mozambique
|27
|Cameroon
|26
|Gambia
|26
|Kenya
|26
|Madagascar
|26
|Uganda
|25
|Comoros
|24
|Zimbabwe
|22
|Democratic Republic of Congo
|21
|Burundi
|20
|Central African Republic
|20
|Chad
|20
|Republic of Congo
|20
|Angola
|18
|Eritrea
|18
|Guinea-Bissau
|16
|South Sudan
|11
|Somalia
|10
Sign up for the Quartz Africa Weekly Brief — the most important and interesting news from across the continent, in your inbox.