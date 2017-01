A heat wave has caused an uptick in arachnid activity in Australia, and that means more spider bites. For victims of one particular spider, the deadly funnel-web spider, that’s particularly bad news, as supplies of the antidote are running low. Scientists at the Australian Reptile Park have appealed to the public for help capturing live funnel-web spiders. They are able to ‘milk’ the spiders’ venom to produce an antidote. Watch the video above to see how the milking is done.