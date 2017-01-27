Mark Zuckerberg: The US “is a nation of immigrants, and we should be proud of that”

Facebook’s leaders are finally breaking their silence on the new US president.

On Friday afternoon, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a short essay in defense of immigrants and refugees. “The United States is a nation of immigrants, and we should be proud of that,” he wrote, noting that his own ancestors came from Germany, Austria, and Poland, and that his wife’s were refugees from China and Vietnam. “Like many of you,” he continued, “I’m concerned about the impact of the recent executive orders signed by President Trump.”

US president Donald Trump this week signed three executive actions on immigration, moving forward on campaign promises to deport undocumented immigrants, build a wall between the US and Mexico, and carry out “extreme vetting” of visa seekers from predominantly Muslim countries. One of those orders cuts federal funding to so-called sanctuary cities that shield illegal immigrants from deportation, and directs the secretary of Homeland Security to publish a weekly list of crimes committed by immigrants and the cities that protect them.

“We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat,” Zuckerberg wrote. “Expanding the focus of law enforcement beyond people who are real threats would make all Americans less safe by diverting resources, while millions of undocumented folks who don’t pose a threat will live in fear of deportation.”

Zuckerberg’s comments come one day after Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg also spoke out against Trump, condemning action he took on Jan. 23 to ban the US from funding nongovernmental organizations that perform or promote abortion. The policy, started under Reagan and a favorite of Republican administrations, has been dubbed the “global gag rule” because it essentially prevents the US from contributing to any NGOs that even mention abortion, many of which provide basic reproductive health care to women.

“This ban is harsher and broader than past orders by past presidents, because it covers every program that falls under global health assistance,” Sandberg wrote. “That means it’ll hurt more people. We don’t have to guess—we know what this will do. The last time the global gag rule was in effect, research showed more women who lost access to contraception had unwanted pregnancies and abortion rates doubled.”

While Silicon Valley (Peter Thiel notwithstanding) vocally opposed Trump during his campaign, tech leaders have been eerily quiet on the new US president since his victory in November. Sandberg was among the dozen-odd company reps who met with Trump in mid-December, ostensibly to discuss technology and innovation under the new administration. (She sat to the right of vice president and abortion opponent Mike Pence). Many of the Valley’s biggest and most powerful companies stand to gain from Trump’s pro-business policies, despite their overwhelming disagreement with him on social issues.

Here’s Zuckerberg’s full Facebook post: