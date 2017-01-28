People stranded, educations interrupted, families split: The human toll of Trump’s immigration order

US president Donald Trump’s stated goal in signing an executive order restricting travel to the US was to stop terrorists from entering the United States. But already, the order is taking a toll on families, students, and people who have helped the United States in its wars in the Middle East.

People from seven different Muslim-majority countries are temporarily banned from entering the US: Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, and Libya. As protests have broken out around the country, a federal judge in Brooklyn this evening issued an emergency stay on the executive order, responding to a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of two Iraqi men who were detained at JFK International Airport in New York. The decision applies to detainees stopped at airports, saying they can’t be forced to return to where they traveled from, but its broader implications remain unclear.

The State and Homeland Security departments will apparently have the discretion to admit people on a case-by-case basis, but there are reports of chaos at airports as officials figure out how to implement the order. Spokespeople have said the ban extends to permanent residents and dual citizens.

A flood of media reports and social media posts are starting to put human faces to the fallout from president Trump’s action. Here’s a sample:

In San Francisco, an Iranian mother who has not seen her son in six years could not be reunited with him as he was turned away, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Reuters reports that a Syrian family with US visas was refused entry on a flight from Paris to Atlanta.

The Los Angeles Times reported that a teaching hospital in Ohio is canceling offers of residencies in anticipation of Trump’s anti-immigration actions.

Oscar-nominated director Asghar Farhadi won’t be able to attend the Academy Awards in February, and a German member of parliament who is also Iranian is blocked from travel to the US, according to German media.

I am an Iranian PhD student at Yale Uni. Now overseas to do research. Trump's EO might prevent me from returning to the US! #MuslimBan — Ali Abdi (@AliAbdi88) January 28, 2017

New York Times Tehran bureau chief Thomas Erdbrink has been speaking to Iranians affected by the ban:

Let me share some of the stories I have received today from people under the travel ban. This from an Iraqi Kurdish woman pic.twitter.com/qHd3viHFQO — Thomas Erdbrink (@ThomasErdbrink) January 28, 2017

Reza was finally admitted to the University of Nebraska, he told me. pic.twitter.com/HZgHbXCFYU — Thomas Erdbrink (@ThomasErdbrink) January 28, 2017

Or this one from an Iranian studying in Worcester, MA who had been in Germany for research. Cant go back. pic.twitter.com/oH89cmTOGc — Thomas Erdbrink (@ThomasErdbrink) January 28, 2017

A member of the UK parliament says he will not be let into the US:

@timothy_stanley Had confirmation that the order does apply to myself and my wife as we were both born in Iraq. Even if we are not dual Nat. — Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) January 28, 2017

Some have speculated that legendary UK runner Mo Farah would be banned as well:

This would mean the great @Mo_Farah, who has dual UK & Somali citizenship, would be banned from US. Nuts, surely https://t.co/Dmv5Oc9cHy — Robert Peston (@Peston) January 28, 2017

Many are tweeting about their friends and their family members who will be affected by the order using the hashtag #MuslimBan:

My Iranian-American friend's father is in Iran right now for a visit. He's a green card holder. Under #MuslimBan, he can't come back. — sarah amy harvard (@amyharvard_) January 28, 2017

So my friend, a legal Somali refugee who's lived here for 20 years and raised a family, is canceling a trip to see his dying mother. MAGA! — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) January 28, 2017

My cousin from #Iran won't be moving to the US to finish her chemistry degree now. Thanks #MuslimBan 🖕🏽 — Athena Kheibari (@AthenaKheibari) January 28, 2017