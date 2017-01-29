The A-to-Z guide to Silicon Valley’s backlash against Trump’s immigration ban

The order to ban citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations from entering the United States has awakened opposition across the country. Some of the most vocal critiques have come from Silicon Valley, which had previously seemed acquiescent to the election of US president Donald Trump.

However late, the American tech sector has finally found its voice. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who is also founder of immigration reform lobbying group Fwd.us, was the first major tech executive to speak out on Trump’s executive order in a carefully worded statement. Google CEO Sundar Pichai soon followed suit, and by Saturday, as protests intensified around the nation, defiance from tech leaders did too.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin and Y Combinator president Sam Altman joined protesters at San Francisco International Airport. Venture capitalists offered to match donations to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in the tens of thousands of dollars. (The organization said it has raised $10 million and signed up 150,000 new members this weekend alone.) “I hope this will be one of the defining moments where people came together against this administration,” Altman told Forbes, hours before a federal judge issued a stay on Trump’s immigration ban.

Quartz compiled a list of tech leaders who are heading the charge among the business community against Trump’s immigration ban. We’ll continue to update this story as more statements come in.

Adobe

The company has “a few” employees who may be affected by the ban. “As an immigrant, US citizen and CEO, I am deeply concerned about the impact of the recent executive order restricting entry into the United States for nationals of seven countries,” CEO Shantanu Narayen emailed staff on Jan. 29.

Affirm

In a Jan. 28 post titled “Reverse #MuslimBan!” Affirm CEO and PayPal co-founder Max Levchin said his family came to the US as refugees in 1991. “We must not close our doors to refugees, and those willing to contribute to America’s success,” he wrote. “I hope that our Congress and our Judiciary…recognize this executive order for the xenophobic assault on freedom that it is, and respond.”

Airbnb

Not allowing countries or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those who are affected. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 29, 2017

Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed in the US. Stayed tuned for more, contact me if urgent need for housing — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 29, 2017

Amazon

The company has advised employees affected by the ban to refrain from traveling abroad, and it’s working on “contingency plans” for those currently outside the US. “We are committed to supporting all of our employees,” VP of human resources Beth Galetti wrote in an email. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has yet to comment publicly on the order.

Apple

In a Jan. 28 memo, CEO Tim Cook said Apple “will do everything we can” to support affected employees. “Apple believes deeply in the importance of immigration—both to our company and to our nation’s future,” he wrote. “Apple would not exist without immigration, let alone thrive and innovate the way we do.” Cook has been in DC meeting with top lawmakers.

Box

On every level -moral, humanitarian, economic, logical, etc.- this ban is wrong and is completely antithetical to the principles of America. — Aaron Levie (@levie) January 28, 2017

Levie, the cloud-storage company’s CEO, also encouraged people to donate to the ACLU and other groups that will fight the ban on legal grounds, and to organizations like the IRC that help refugees from Syria and other countries.

Chorus

"Strongly" is the key here. Plenty of equivocal nonsense from people playing both sides. Trump is a coward and an idiot. Period. https://t.co/uTFgVgdeF5 — dick costolo (@dickc) January 28, 2017

Dropbox

Executive orders affecting world's most vulnerable are un-American. Dropbox embraces people from all countries and faiths — Drew Houston (@drewhouston) January 28, 2017

Etsy

We are a nation of immigrants, and are stronger for it. I oppose excluding people from US based on their nationality or religion, period. — Chad Dickerson (@chaddickerson) January 28, 2017

Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg was the first major tech executive to speak out on the executive order, posting a short essay in defense of immigrants and refugees on Jan. 27. “The United States is a nation of immigrants, and we should be proud of that,” he wrote, noting that his own ancestors came from Germany, Austria, and Poland, and that his wife’s were refugees from China and Vietnam. “Like many of you, I’m concerned about the impact of the recent executive orders signed by President Trump.”

Google (Alphabet)

The company has nearly 200 employees affected. Google CEO Sundar Pichai was among the first tech execs to criticize the order publicly. “We’re upset about the impact of this order and any proposals that could impose restrictions on Googlers and their families, or that could create barriers to bringing great talent to the US,” he emailed staff late on Jan. 27. “It’s painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues.”

The next day, Google co-founder and Alphabet president Sergey Brin joined protesters at San Francisco International Airport. “I’m here because I’m a refugee,” he told a reporter. Former Google hiring guru Laszlo Bock tweeted that he also came to the US as a refugee.

That time I fled Communist Romania to a refugee camp in Austria, came to America, & years later became an exec @Google creating 10ks of jobs https://t.co/iaerM5gLHc — Laszlo Bock (@LaszloBock2718) January 29, 2017

Instacart

The company is donating $100,000 to the ACLU, funding “office hours” with its immigration counsel for employees and their families, and expediting H-1B visas and green cards for those currently on a TN visa. “I’m really sad and angry with what has happened over the last few days in our country,” Apoorva Mehta emailed staff on Jan. 29. “As an immigrant who grew up in one of the countries that was banned, the recent events hit really close to home.”

LinkedIn

40% of Fortune 500 founded by immigrants or their children. All ethnicities should have access to opportunity — founding principle of U.S. — Jeff Weiner (@jeffweiner) January 28, 2017

Lyft

The ride-hailing startup pledged to donate $1 million to the ACLU over the next four years. “Banning people of a particular faith or creed, race or identity, sexuality or ethnicity, from entering the US is antithetical to both Lyft’s and our nation’s core values,” Lyft’s co-founders wrote on Jan. 29. “We stand firmly against these actions, and will not be silent on issues.” Lyft has surged in popularity in the iOS app store, according to data from analytics firm App Annie.

Microsoft

The company has at least 76 affected employees. “We believe that immigration laws can and should protect the public without sacrificing people’s freedom of expression or religion,” Microsoft president Brad Smith wrote in a Jan. 28 email. Satya Nadella, the company’s CEO and an immigrant himself, reposted the email on LinkedIn and said Microsoft “will continue to advocate on this important topic.”

Mozilla

CEO Chris Beard called Trump’s order “overly broad” and “highly disruptive” to innovation and economic growth. “The ban will have an unnecessary negative impact to the health and safety of those affected and their families, not to mention rejecting refugees fleeing persecution, terror and war,” he said in a statement.

Netflix

CEO Reed Hastings, one of Silicon Valley’s most outspoken leaders, sharply criticized Trump in a Jan. 28 Facebook post. The US president’s actions are “so un-American it pains us all,” Hastings wrote. “Worse, these actions will make America less safe (through hatred and loss of allies) rather than more safe.”

Path

In the long term, today will reflect one of the weakest decisions in American history. — Dave Morin (@davemorin) January 28, 2017

Pinterest

CEO Ben Silberman provided a statement to TechCrunch, indicating that “we strongly support our employees from outside the US.”

Postmates

The company is matching donations by Postmates employees to the ACLU and International Refugee Assistance Project. “I no longer believe it to be reasonable to remain silent,” CEO Bastian Lehmann wrote on Jan. 29. “The trade-off of these policies is obvious. In exchange for the guise of safety rooted in fear of those with different religious, ethnic and cultural backgrounds we will be abandoning the diverse melting pot of culture and ideas that has made the United States prosper.”

Salesforce

CEO Mark Benioff quoted scripture:

When we close our hearts & stop loving other people as ourselves (MK 12:31) we forget who we truly are—a light unto the nations. #noban — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) January 28, 2017

Vala Afshar, another executive at the company, provided a tally of iconic companies build by immigrants:

US tech companies founded by 1st/2nd generation immigrants 🇺🇸 Apple

Google

Facebook

Amazon

Oracle

IBM

Uber

Yahoo

EMC

eBay

AT&T

Tesla

Reddit — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) January 28, 2017

Slack

CEO Stewart Butterfield decried the immigration ban and openly matched donations to the ACLU, Southern Poverty Law Center, MALDEF, NAACP, and ProPublica.

Stripe

Trump's stated immigration policies would be economically damaging and will in time be seen as morally wrong. https://t.co/HSjJXJdsOq — Patrick Collison (@patrickc) January 26, 2017

Tidemark

In a tweetstorm, founder Christian Gheorghe reflected on immigrating to the US from communist Romania:

🗽

1/ Before getting a chance at building great companies with amazing immigrants, before sponsoring dozens and dozens of green cards … — Christian Gheorghe (@optian) January 28, 2017

2/ … before driving a limo as the first US job I ever had, with none of us drivers speaking a word of English but seeking a better life, — Christian Gheorghe (@optian) January 28, 2017

3/ … years ago, at JFK, the modern version of Ellis Island, as I escaped a brutal communist regime in Romania, the officer asked me too: — Christian Gheorghe (@optian) January 28, 2017

4/ "Why are you here?"; " I want to be free," I answered to a translator. "Here's the address to a hostel and welcome to America!" … — Christian Gheorghe (@optian) January 28, 2017

5/ That's the pull of freedom. Getting that chance. That's what America is all about. (End) — Christian Gheorghe (@optian) January 28, 2017

Tesla

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and chairman of SolarCity, was a vocal critic of Trump during his campaign, but has recently appeared to warm to the US president. Musk has joined Trump’s business advisory team and tweeted Jan. 24 that former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson “has the potential to be an excellent Sec of State.”

Musk said Jan. 28 that Trump’s immigration ban was “not the best way to address the country’s challenges.” The next day, Musk shared the text of the executive order and suggested he would share specific feedback with Trump via his advisory role. The first meeting of the business advisory group is scheduled for Friday (Feb. 3).

Many people negatively affected by this policy are strong supporters of the US. They've done right,not wrong & don't deserve to be rejected. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2017

Twilio

In a Jan. 28 Medium post, co-founder Jeff Lawson urged people to donate to the ACLU and pled for Americans to find their backbone. “Our enemy is not terror, it is losing our soul while fighting terror. America is stronger than this,” he said.

Twitter

As the CEO of the platform that provides Trump with immediate access to more than 20 million personal followers, Jack Dorsey is in the hot seat. Industry leaders have repeatedly asked Dorsey to remove Trump from Twitter. Dorsey signaled his disapproval of the immigration ban by retweeting updates from yesterday’s protests.

Our full statement: Federal Court Grants Stay in Challenge to Trump Immigration Ban https://t.co/LRKgbcpeGx — ACLU National (@ACLU) January 29, 2017

Dorsey also made public statements on behalf of Square, where he is also CEO, and Twitter. Notably, Twitter was the platform of choice for many tech leaders to voice their opinions on the immigration ban.

Uber

Like Elon Musk, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick also agreed to serve on Trump’s advisory team, a decision that has incited conflict within the company. Uber has a “dozen or so” employees and thousands of drivers affected by the immigration ban. On Jan. 28, Kalanick said Uber was “working out a process” to identify and compensate drivers barred re-entry to the US. Later that day, the company was accused of profiting off a taxi-driver-led strike at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, sparking a #DeleteUber campaign among outraged consumers.

On Jan. 29, as blowback against Uber continued, Kalanick called Trump’s ban “wrong and unjust.” He said the company’s lawyers would be on call to offer drivers legal support. He recommitted to compensating drivers for lost earnings and said Uber was creating a $3 million fund “to help drivers with immigration and translation services.”

Y Combinator

Y Combinator president Sam Altman joined protesters (and Google’s Sergey Brin) at the San Francisco Airport on Jan. 28. “I hope this will be one of the defining moments where people came together against this administration,” he told Forbes. Just hours earlier, he published a blog post, “Time to Take a Stand.” Altman has controversially defended his decision to keep venture capitalist and Trump supporter Peter Thiel on as a partner at Y Combinator.

Yelp

Agreed. Sad day for USA. https://t.co/SikAaNVeAm — Jeremy Stoppelman (@jeremys) January 28, 2017

Just as notable as the tech leaders who voiced their dissent were those who didn’t. Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, Trump advisors IBM CEO Ginni Rometty and Oracle co-CEO Safra Catz, and Google cofounder Larry Page were notably absent from those speaking out. While Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg was quick to denounce Trump for an executive order that threatens women’s health care, she has remained silent on the immigration ban.