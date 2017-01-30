The American Civil Liberties Union raised more money online this weekend than it normally gets in a year

Americans are pouring money into the protection of human rights after US president Donald Trump imposed a travel ban on refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries trying to enter the US.

The American Civil Liberties Union, a non-governmental organization that sued the administration over the ban, said people donated $24.2 million online to the organization over the weekend. That’s six times more than the group normally raises online in an entire year. Donations online normally total around $4 million a year. According to its 2015 annual report, the ACLU got total support of $136.7 million from grants, contributions, donated legal support and bequests that year.

Several celebrities and well-known investors helped boost donations by asking followers to give money, and by offering to match funds. Chris Sacca, founder of venture fund Lowercase Capital, and Fred Wilson, co-founder of venture firm Union Square Ventures, pledged to match chunks of money donated like-for-like. Other tech CEOs and investors matched them:

A $20,000 Match Offer On ACLU Donations Today. Tweet your ACLU receipts to @bfeld @abatchelor @thegothamgal or me https://t.co/fTmFdC0njR — Fred Wilson (@fredwilson) January 29, 2017

The @aclu took Trump to court. Let's stand with them. Reply w/ donation receipts from today & I'll match to $25k. https://t.co/0uiQPpQsyH — Chris Sacca (@sacca) January 28, 2017

In Dec, @collision made a large donation to the ACLU—"they're going to matter". I wish I had. Will now match $50k. https://t.co/kbrh16NGV8 — Patrick Collison (@patrickc) January 29, 2017

Okay: the amazing @natfriedman is *also* going to match $50k. (Even if he's not tagged.) So you get a 3X multiplier by donating now. — Patrick Collison (@patrickc) January 29, 2017

An ACLU spokesman gave CNN Money a one-word reaction on Sunday after all the donations had been added up: “Wow.”

The group and other human rights NGOs challenged the ban, announced Jan. 27, and on Sunday a federal judge issued an executive order temporarily preventing deportations. The detention of people sparked widespread protests at US airports as well as international condemnation.