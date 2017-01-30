One of the world’s biggest movie studios is writing down nearly $1 billion because of the ever-changing way we consume entertainment.

Japanese entertainment juggernaut Sony announced in a filing today that it will take a $962 million goodwill-impairment charge against its film and TV division, Sony Pictures Entertainment, in the third quarter of 2016. The accounting move came after the company reevaluated the way it projects profitably for its movie business.

It was driven partly by “dramatic shifts in the home entertainment space currently being felt throughout the entire industry,” Sony CEO Kazuo Hirai and outgoing Sony Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton, who’s leaving for the soon-to-be IPO-ing owner of Snapchat, reportedly said in a letter to employees the same day.

The shifts Sony were likely referring to has to do with the way we consume entertainment in the digital age: