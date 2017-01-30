India plans to build over 1,000 digital villages

India took another step toward a digital economy with the government’s announcement it would provide free wi-fi to 1,050 villages in the next six months as part of its Digital Village initiative, CNN reported. Cell phone users will get access to the internet via wi-fi hotspots mounted on towers.

The Digital Villages initiative will initially cost over Rs420 crores ($62 million), and along with basis internet access, will provide avenues for interactive telemedicine and educational sessions. “The project is a public-private partnership, and will be driven through the common service centres (CSCs),“ Aruna Sundararajan, secretary at Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, told the Economic Times.

“We’ll be partnering with different service providers to do it,” Sundararajan said. Common service centres are used by rural residents for a variety of digital services, such as filling out online forms or making digital payments.

The draw of cashless transactions accelerated the country’s efforts to become a digital economy following prime minister Narendra Modi’s demonetization of India’s two most used high denomination bills—the Rs500 and Rs1,000. The northern state of Haryana recently connected 100 villages with wi-fi service, and in the south, Karnataka converted Sherewad village into a digital village. The Assam government has promised a Rs5 Lakh ($7,373) reward to the first village in the state to go completely cashless by March 31.

India has more internet users than any other country outside the US, yet relative to its population availability remains low. Nearly two-thirds of the 1.3 billion people in the country don’t have an internet connection.

In 2011, authorities introduced the National Optic Fibre Network (NOFN) project, which was rechristened BharatNet in 2015, to provide broadband connectivity to 25o,ooo gram panchayats (local village governments) through fibre optic connections by the end of 2016. However, laying down cables has proved difficult—out of the 61,000 villages served so far, only 7,000 of them are said to have a working connection. Wi-fi hotspots may work as an alternative technology. If successful, the plan will be expanded to other parts of the country.

Google and Facebook have already made inroads when it comes to wi-fi connectivity in India. Google is bringing wi-fi to 400 train stations across India. Menlo Park, California-based Facebook, which faced backlash for its now-ousted Internet.org service in India, has introduced Express Wi-Fi. The new program allows customers to purchase low-cost data packages from their local internet service provider to access the fast internet via local hotspots.