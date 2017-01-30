Trump’s anti-women and anti-science policies are pushing female scientists to action

Since he has taken office, US president Donald Trump’s anti-science and anti-women rhetoric has turned into action. He’s proposed an attorney general with a terrible record on women’s rights, selected a health secretary who doesn’t believe birth control should be free, and placed a gag order the Environmental Protection Agency and freezing all grants and contracts from the agency.

In response, resistance against Trump is also moving from talk to active action. And scientists, a group not usually given to activism, have joined in, organizing a guerilla movement to preserve environmental data, planning a protest march in DC, launching an anonymous hotline for government workers to report political meddling, and even running for office.

Now, a group called 500 Women Scientists is joining forces to promote diversity and equality in the scientific community, and promote progressive, evidence-based solutions to international issues.

Their pledge has gathered over 15,000 signatures from female scientists in 109 countries, and has been translated into Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, Dutch, and Farsi.

Dark days this week, but the spark that brought us together is turning into a fire. We are >15,000 strong! Lets keep this fire going. — 500womenscientists (@500womensci) January 29, 2017

“Though I’ve been politically aware for years, I generally shied away from making strong political statements or doing anything that resembled activism,” said Jane Zelikova, one of the lead organizers of 500 Women. Zelikova, an immigrant from the former Soviet Union, is an ecologist and AAAS Science & Technology Policy Fellow at the US Department of Energy. “But for the past year, the culmination of blatant sexism, criminal disrespect of women, attacks on minorities, immigrants, and the educated ‘elite’ has sounded an alarm in my head that I could not ignore.”

The group began as a few friends sending text messages and emails in the days after the election, and grew rapidly. On January 21, 50 female scientists from the group joined the Women’s March on Washington. They wore white lab coats and chanted, “What do we want? Data! When do we want it? Forever!”

It aims to become an advocacy group for scientific and egalitarian values and work to increase scientific literacy through public dialogue. The group also plans to support women in scientific careers; it has already held gatherings in San Francisco and Alaska to discuss job negotiations and resources for early career scientists.

The group’s international character underlines the impact the Trump administration’s actions will have on the scientific community worldwide. “Much of the science useful to me and my country originates in the US,” said Andrea Vincent, a climate-focused ecologist at the University of Costa Rica and a pledge signatory. “At the same time, the US benefits from our discoveries and perspectives…. Science is a deeply interconnected community of people from around the world.”

Here’s the pledge in full: