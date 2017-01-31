Will the H-1B be worth it for Indian IT firms if the US overhauls its work-visa programs?

India’s major tech firms may end up paying a hefty price if US president Donald Trump goes through with an overhaul of the country’s current visa rules.

Reports of a draft executive order to revamp US immigration laws for foreign workers picked up steam Jan. 30. The largest Indian tech firms with US operations—Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Wipro—all saw their stocks plummet over 4% on the news.

An apparent version of the draft order, published by Vox, proposes changes to legal immigration that would “reduce the inflow of illegal entries and visa overstays” and “better serve the national interest.” In a bid to increase transparency around jobs going to foreigners, the order, if signed, would require immigration data to be published publicly. It also instructs the secretary of homeland security (pdf) to consider alterations to the H1-B program to “make it more efficient and ensure that the beneficiaries of the program are the best and the brightest.”

Silicon Valley’s biggest companies, including IBM, Google, Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft, import a sizable amount of talent from abroad. But the order could have an outsize effect on the US operations of Indian firms—the top source of applications for the H-1B visa, which grants foreign workers authorization to work in the US for up to six years. Indian firms contract out thousands of workers to tech companies across the US, and an overhaul of any kind would have have a ripple effect throughout the industry.

“Immigrant STEM workers have contributed an outsize share to founding new companies, getting patents, and helping build up American companies, which in turn because of their success have created tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of jobs,” Gary Burtless, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, who does research in labor markets, told Bloomberg in response to the draft order. “Discouraging such people to apply for visas to enter the United States to work—I can’t imagine how that can be considered to be in the American national interest.” A 2015 survey (pdf) by the Confederation of Indian Industry, India’s oldest business association, calculated that 100 Indian companies in the US—40% belonging to the IT industry—had created more than 91,000 jobs and invested over $15.3 billion in the US in 2015 alone.

A number of reforms to the H1-B visa process have been suggested over the years. The visa is in high demand, and attracts three times as many applications as are filled. A bill introduced last week by Californian congressman Zoe Lofgren, a Democrat who represents Silicon Valley, proposes scrapping the H1-B’s lottery system, which randomly awards up to 85,000 visas from the pool of applicants. Instead, it suggests prioritizing applicants for whom employers are willing to pay 200% of existing wage levels. This would guarantee a place for high-paid, high-skilled labor.

There is also a provision in the proposed legislation, titled the High-Skilled Integrity and Fairness Act of 2017 (pdf), to set aside 20% of the annual allocation for the H-1B visas for startups with less than 50 employees. This would ostensibly prevent bigger companies from flooding lower-level positions with cheaper talent from overseas (something Indian outsourcing firms have been criticized of doing). Ron Hira, an associate professor at Howard University, told Bloomberg that he found that outsourcing firms in the US paid workers a median wage of less than $70,000, compared to Apple, Google and Microsoft employees, who were paid $100,000 on average.

Lofgren’s bill also includes a suggestion to hike the wage exemption level. Since 1998, H-1B visa applicants needed to earn at least $60,000 in their job roles in order to be eligible for the visa. The bill suggests that the minimum be pegged at $130,000. If that happens, Indian IT firms could incur additional costs of hundred of millions of dollars.