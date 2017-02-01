In a new book, Hillary Clinton will discuss her race against Trump and “laugh at the absurd times”

As US president Donald Trump readies himself for a mountain of work, Hillary Clinton is finishing a personal project. The Democratic nominee, who lost to Trump in November, has announced that she’s working on a book of personal essays reflecting on her life, including the 2016 election race.

The book, which is still untitled, was announced today by US publisher Simon & Schuster. It will be released in the fall.

The essays in Clinton’s new book will draw on favorite quotations. “These quotes have helped me celebrate the good times, laugh at the absurd times, persevere during the hard times and deepen my appreciation of all life has to offer,” she said in a press release.

The former US secretary of state frequently quotes from the Bible, past presidents, and other authors. Here’s a sample of the passages she’s drawn on in the past:

The dogmas of the quiet past are inadequate to the stormy present. The occasion is piled high with difficulty, and we must rise with the occasion. As our case is new, so we must think anew and act anew. — Abraham Lincoln (It Takes a Village, 1996)

We cannot live for ourselves alone. Our lives are connected by a thousand invisible threads, and along these sympathetic fibers, our actions run as causes and return to us as results. — Herman Melville (It Takes a Village, 1996)

Making the decision to have a child—it’s wondrous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body. — Elizabeth Stone (It Takes a Village, 1996)

Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can. — John Wesley (Living History, 2003)

Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. — 1 Corinthians (speech in South Carolina, 2016)

Clinton has already written five books, all with the same publisher. In the fall, she’ll also release a children’s version of her 1996 book It Takes a Village, with illustrations by Marla Frazee.