The world learned today that Beyoncé and her husband, Jay Z, are expecting twins. The pop star made the announcement via Instagram, with a self-portrait (not just a “selfie”) that no one other than Beyoncé—save perhaps her sister, Solange—could have pulled off.

Beyoncé kneels amidst a pop-colored topiary of roses, peonies, and poppies against a deep blue sky, wearing silky lingerie, a sheer green veil, red lipstick, and an expression that some might read as, “Suck it, Becky.”