Betsy DeVos could make history as the first pick for US education secretary ever to be rejected

US president Donald Trump’s latest astonishing feat: Getting Americans to get truly, vigorously riled up over education.

On Feb. 1, two Republican senators unexpectedly came out in opposition to the confirmation of Betsy DeVos, Trump’s less-than-qualified pick for education secretary. Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, and Susan Collins, of Maine, both announced on the Senate floor that they “cannot support” DeVos as the leader of America’s federal education department, becoming the first two Republican senators to disagree with any of Trump’s cabinet choices. While neither gave specific reasons, the list of general objections against DeVos is not short.

Given that there are 52 Republicans in the 100-person Senate. Since Democrats have reportedly all pledged to vote against DeVos, the confirmation looks to result in a 50-50 tie—in which case vice president Mike Pence will be the deciding vote, pushing her confirmation through. But if just one more Republican senator decides to break across party lines, DeVos will be rejected.

Only been nine presidential cabinet nominees have ever been rejected in US history, and none of them for education secretary.