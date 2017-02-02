Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is leaving Donald Trump’s business advisory council

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick says he has stepped down from US president Donald Trump’s economic council.

“Earlier today I spoke briefly with the President about the immigration executive order and its issues for our community,” Kalanick wrote in an email to Uber employees this afternoon. “I also let him know that I would not be able to participate on his economic council. Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the President or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that.”

Kalanick joined Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum on Dec. 14. Other participating CEOs include Tesla’s Elon Musk, Pepsi’s Indra Nooyi, General Motors’ Mary Barra, and Disney’s Bob Iger. Kalanick is the only one so far to step down. (Musk, reached by tech site Gizmodo, implied that he plans to remain on the council for now.)

Kalanick’s decision to join the council attracted little notice from Uber users in December, but resurfaced this weekend as protests against the Trump administration intensified around the nation. Uber became a leading target of liberal outrage after a Twitter user accused the company of attempting to break up a taxi workers’ strike at New York’s John F. Kennedy International airport on Jan. 28, also noting Kalanick’s participating in Trump’s business advisory council. The tweet took on a life of its own, and #deleteUber was soon trending on Twitter.

Attempting to do damage control, Kalanick condemned Trump’s immigration ban as “wrong and unjust” in a post on Facebook. He also announced a $3 million legal dense fund to help Uber’s thousands of affected drivers.

By then it was too late. Uber declined to comment on how many users have deleted their accounts, but the volume was significant enough that the company reportedly had to scrape together an automated process to manage the requests. (Until this week, Uber had reportedly handled account deletions manually.) Users attempting to delete their accounts also received an email from the company stating that “Uber shares your views on the immigration ban: it’s unjust, wrong and against everything we stand for as a company.”

We’ve included Kalanick’s full memo to staff below.