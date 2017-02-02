Snap is worried about Brexit, too

Snap, the parent company of ephemeral-messaging app Snapchat, publicly filed to become a public company today. As most companies do when they file with US Securities and Exchange Commission, Snap outlined a series of risks to its future that potential investors should consider before buying shares in the company. But some of Snap’s concerns are rather existential, including the relative stability of the European Union in the future.

Like many around the world, Snap seems to be worried about how Brexit—the UK’s referendum decision to leave the European Union—will affect it. “Exposure to United Kingdom political developments, including the outcome of the referendum on membership in the European Union, could be costly and difficult to comply with and could seriously harm our business,” the company said in its filing.

The UK is still figuring out how it will invoke the formal exit from the European Union, and is running out of time to do so before the deadline that prime minister Theresa May set when she took over. Even when Brexit happens, there will likely be years of uncertainty around regulations for businesses (and consumers) as the UK sets up rules that it has been receiving from Brussels for years. Volatility in the world markets, and how both the UK and European Union handle data privacy could affect cloud-based businesses like Snap’s.

Here’s the full list of Brexit-related concerns from Snap’s filing: