The IPO filing by Snapchat’s parent company Snap reveals a slew of information about the 158 million people who use the app every day. Each of these users is a special snowflake, of course, with her own life and dreams and tribulations, but the filing finally lets us talk about Snapchat’s users as an aggregated mass. So here you go:
The average Snapchat user opens the app 18 times a day 1 and spends a total of 25 to 30 minutes inside it 2, sending 16 snaps 3 but not usually using lenses 4, for augmenting those snaps, or creating a story 5, for broadcasting snaps to a wider audience.
She is between 18 and 24 years old 6 and lives somewhere outside the United States 7. When the average Snapchat user watches ads, she does so with the sound on 8 and generates $1.05 in ad revenue for the company over three months 9.
And then she goes to sleep.