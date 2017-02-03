Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull suspended a staffer because of a “Tuck Frump” t-shirt

Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has probably had enough of Donald Trump issues for one week. First came the aftermath of an awkward phone call with the US president about a refugee deal, later described by Trump as “the worst by far” of his calls with world leaders that day.

Today (Feb. 3), the Turnbull administration suspended a staffer over a months-old Facebook post featuring a photo of a “Tuck Frump” t-shirt. The pic reportedly linked to TuckFrump.com, a US website that also sells a Donald Trump voodoo doll, with a product page reading:

Now you can literally “stick it” to Trump! Instead of yelling at your computer screen or TV every time Donald Trump says something racist, sexist or just plain stupid—now you can take out your frustrations on The Voodoo Donald Doll!

The site also links to a YouTube video with the product being “put to use” in various ways.

Australian radio show 2GB broke the story today, saying the staffer who had been suspended indefinitely was Yvette Kerr, an executive assistant to chief-of-staff Drew Clark.

A spokesperson for Turnbull’s administration told local media: