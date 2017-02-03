Here are all the commercials for Super Bowl 51

Football fans everywhere will crowd around their TV sets and tablets come Sunday (Feb. 5), when the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51. But the game-play is only half the fun. A plethora of brands have ponied up good money to run commercials in the game, for your viewing pleasure.

So far, roughly 50 spots from paid sponsors are confirmed for the national broadcast.

The early favorites

These five ads, which were released or teased online ahead of the game, have snagged the most attention so far on social media, according to iSpot.tv, which tracked shares and mentions of the ads on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Super Bowl staple Budweiser is making a statement with a 60-second commercial that tells the story of the beer brand’s German co-founder who immigrated to the US in 1857. The ad, which kicks off Budweiser’s 2017 brand campaign, is all the more interesting as it comes against the backdrop of US president Donald Trump’s new anti-immigration policies.

is making a statement with a 60-second commercial that tells the story of the beer brand’s German co-founder who immigrated to the US in 1857. The ad, which kicks off Budweiser’s 2017 brand campaign, is all the more interesting as it comes against the backdrop of US president Donald Trump’s new anti-immigration policies. The Coen brothers directed a 60-second homage to Easy Rider, featuring Peter Fonda and Steppenwolf’s “Born to Be Wild,” for Mercedes-Benz’s Mercedes-AMG GT.

Mercedes-AMG GT. T-Mobile made Justin Bieber’s wish come true in a 60-second Super Bowl commercial that features the Canadian pop star alongside athletes Rob Gronkowski and Terrell Owens. The “un-carrier” is also teasing a second ad starring Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.

made Justin Bieber’s wish come true in a 60-second Super Bowl commercial that features the Canadian pop star alongside athletes Rob Gronkowski and Terrell Owens. The “un-carrier” is also teasing a second ad starring Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg. Procter & Gamble’s Mr. Clean practically charms the pants off one woman in this surprisingly sexy game-day spot for cleaning products.

practically charms the pants off one woman in this surprisingly sexy game-day spot for cleaning products. Wix is promoting its web-development services with an action-packed 30-second spot that stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot. Here’s the long-form teaser.

The hacks

As Super Bowl ads get bigger, better, and more expensive, advertisers are looking for new ways to stand out in the game. Two brands are trying something new this year.

In a Super Bowl first, Snickers will shoot and broadcast its ad during the game live. It will star Adam Driver, of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and HBO’s Girls, and is currently being teased online.

will shoot and broadcast its ad during the game live. It will star Adam Driver, of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and HBO’s Girls, and is currently being teased online. Hyundai will also shoot its 2o17 Super Bowl commercial during the game, but it won’t run until afterward. It will reportedly air immediately after the game ends.

The big names

Celebrities are a staple in the Super Bowl and this year is no exception.

The rest of the freshman class

Among this year’s other Super Bowl newcomers:

Nintendo is running its first Super Bowl ad for the Nintendo Switch game console. The 30-second commercial features the game Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and the song “Believer” by Imagine Dragons.

is running its first Super Bowl ad for the Nintendo Switch game console. The 30-second commercial features the game Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and the song “Believer” by Imagine Dragons. Google is returning to the Super Bowl, reportedly, with the first ad for its Home (paywall) virtual assistant.

is returning to the Super Bowl, reportedly, with the first ad for its Home (paywall) virtual assistant. Pepsi , which is sponsoring the Super Bowl halftime show again this year, is putting its premium water brand LifeWTR in the game for the first time. The 30-second ad features a new track by John Legend. Here’s the extended cut.

, which is sponsoring the Super Bowl halftime show again this year, is putting its premium water brand LifeWTR in the game for the first time. The 30-second ad features a new track by John Legend. Here’s the extended cut. Anheuser-Busch InBev is also advertising its Busch brand in the game for the first time this year.

brand in the game for the first time this year. Fast-food brand Wendy’s is airing its first in-game ad, which takes a shot at those “Othr Guyz LLC.” The 30-second ad features Foreigner’s “Cold as Ice.”

is airing its first in-game ad, which takes a shot at those “Othr Guyz LLC.” The 30-second ad features Foreigner’s “Cold as Ice.” The Wonderful Company, which owns Wonderful Pistachios, is running a Super Bowl ad for another one of its brands, Fiji Water , for the first time. The ad is a 15-second cut of an earlier spot.

, for the first time. The ad is a 15-second cut of an earlier spot. It’s a 10 Haircare will advertise during the big game on Sunday to push its new men’s haircare line. The ad has not yet been released.

will advertise during the big game on Sunday to push its new men’s haircare line. The ad has not yet been released. Another mobile-game company, Top Games USA, is getting into the Super Bowl with an ad for its mobile-game Evony .

. Bakery King’s Hawaiian will also make its Super Bowl debut.

What you won’t see (on TV)

Nutrition retailer GNC bought 30 seconds of airtime in Fox’s Super Bowl broadcast, for what was supposed to be its first national in-game ad. But the commercial was reportedly rejected because the retailer sells substances that are banned by the NFL.

bought 30 seconds of airtime in Fox’s Super Bowl broadcast, for what was supposed to be its first national in-game ad. But the commercial was reportedly rejected because the retailer sells substances that are banned by the NFL. Another newcomer, privately held building-materials seller 84 Lumber, also had its ad turned away by Fox. It was reportedly deemed too political because it featured a wall. (The advertiser is still expected to air a 90-second ad in the game.)

The other returning advertisers

The entertainment sneak peaks

Major US movie studios including Walt Disney Co., Paramount Pictures, and Universal Studios are planning to release trailers for their upcoming flicks during the game. So far, Paramount has confirmed that it will offer a sneak peak at its forthcoming Scarlett Johansson-starring movie Ghost in the Shell and Transformers: The Last Knight.

Netflix and Hulu will also air trailers for their streaming originals for the first time. Hulu is promoting The Handmaid’s Tale and Netflix will offer an early look at the new season of Stranger Things.

The surprises

It wouldn’t be the Super Bowl without at least a few surprises.

A handful of brands, like Google and Honda, are playing their commercial creative close to the vest. There may also be a few latecomers that haven’t announced their ad buys yet. Quartz will keep this post updated as details continue to develop.